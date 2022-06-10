In today’s episode of The Boys, Kimiko had to get a little creative when faced with a bunch of Russian criminals. Now, Karen Fukuhara has revealed that there was actually a method to her character’s madness when Billy Butcher decided to dispatch one of Little Nina’s enemies to gain her favor.

The gang continued to look for the alleged weapon that can kill Homelander. Their search took them to Russia, where they confronted a sex trafficking ring. At one point in the episode, Kimiko loses her cool and enters the building where the mob is hiding. Their leader shows her a collection of dildos, which Kimiko uses in a variety of creative ways to take down every last one of them.

Now, I know what you’re thinking, that’s hardly the most grotesque or controversial thing we’ve seen the show do, what with the “exploding genitalia” scene still occupying everyone’s mind, but Fukuhara has nevertheless explained how the writers settled on giving her dildos to defend herself. In a chat with Total Film, here’s what the American thespian had to say.

“’I got to do a dildo fight this season,’ she says, laughing. ‘I never thought I’d say those words, I never thought I’d get that experience. It’s funny because John, our stunt coordinator, asked me if I knew how to use Kali Sticks, which is a form of martial arts. And I was like, ‘No, I’ve never done that before. I’ve done sword fighting but never that.’ And you know as soon as we touched down in Toronto, he wanted me to take classes and just go for it.’”

Fukuhara said that she hopes the sequence doesn’t end up on a porn site, but her co-star Tom Capone joked that it was going to happen now that she said it out loud. “Well, it will – and you just gave it your blessing because that’s how you get there,” He said.

The Boys season 3 will return with a fifth episode on June 17.