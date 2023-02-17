The DreamWorks multiverse is real in one fans ‘Shrek’ and ‘Kung Fu Panda’ theory

As the biggest distributors and production companies in film continue to roll out shared universes, it’s not entirely far-fetched to one day end up with a DreamWorks team-up (or preferably, versus) film between all of its most beloved franchises.

A fairly straightforward psot over on the r/FanTheories subreddit points out that there shouldn’t need to be a whole lot for a prospective Kung Fu Panda and Shrek crossover in the future, provided one or the other is able to get their hands on a mode of transport that can ferry them across the Pacific Ocean:

The author of the thread makes the point that both Shrek and Kung Fu Panda take place in fictional variations of real-world locations, so there’s every chance that while Shrek was off on his quest to bring Fiona to Lord Farquad, Po was facing off against Tai Lung, so in terms of potential plot holes (which are suuuch a concern in movies geared towards children), the pair could meet up with minimal scrutiny.

But why stop there? How to Train Your Dragon took place in a Viking village, presumably somewhere in Scandinavia, so let’s get some sort of steampunk blimp to roam around the world and capture Toothless, Hiccup, Po, The Furious Five, Shrek, and Donkey, then drop them off in the middle of the Australian desert for a DreamWorks Battle Royale. Just don’t make it live-action like the new How to Train Your Dragon film.

Completely unbiased opinion (or not), my money is on Shrek.