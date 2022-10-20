The Duttons are headed to the big screen as AMC brings ’Yellowstone’ to theaters

If you’ve ever dreamt of seeing Kevin Costner’s John Dutton or Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton on the big screen, you’re in luck. AMC theaters announced that they’re bringing the premiere of season five of Yellowstone to a theater near you.

On Oct. 29, fans of the Taylor Sheridan universe will be in for a treat when they sit down in theaters and enjoy the Dutton drama in a larger-than-life format. AMC has more ticket information online, and there’s an added perk to seeing the season premiere in theaters: you’ll also get the first official look at the Paramount Plus series, Tulsa King.

It goes without saying that all of our dreams are coming true, and if you’re feeling the same way — you’re not alone. Getting to see Rip Wheeler and Kayce Dutton handle business on a movie theater-sized screen with surround sound? Sign us up!

The trailer for the upcoming episodes eludes to the fact that we’re going to experience quite a time jump between where we last saw our favorite cowboy family and where we’ll see them in season five. Lucky fans could be seeing Governor John Dutton swear into office in theaters, and we can’t think of a better way to ring in the occasion.

Sheridan’s Tulsa King is also a powerhouse of a series with a promise that Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi is up against his most unique mission yet as he gets out of jail and begins to run a criminal empire from…Oklahoma. The idea is as strange to his character as it is for fans to read, but it makes sense.

The Dutton family and Manfredi are facing new challenges in their respective series. AMC is giving us quite the treat by allowing die-hard Dutton fans and upcoming Tulsa King audiences to see it on the big screen.

Another enticing gift for those heading to theaters is a costume contest and a special edition cup.

“See Yellowstone and Tulsa King at AMC Theatres on Oct. 29 and receive a reusable Dutton Ranch cup. Guests are also encouraged to dress as their favorite character and share photos to Twitter with #YellowstoneAMC. You could win Yellowstone merchandise!”

For those unable to see the season five kick-off in theaters or the premiere of Tulsa King, fear not — your wait is almost over too. Tulsa King premieres on Paramount Plus on the same night Yellowstone rides into its new season: Nov. 13.