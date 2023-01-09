The Earth is choosing its celebrity champion to negotiate with aliens should they exist

Like a celeb-centric game of Super Smash Bros. — the internet finds itself in the middle of an all-out war. People have taken to Twitter to decide once and for all who would be the best celebrity ambassador to alien life. That is, if it exists. Who are we kidding though, aliens definitely exist. Right?

If we had to choose one celebrity to negotiate peace with aliens, who would it be? — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) January 8, 2023

Picture this for a moment. Humanity teeters on the edge of a knife. Aliens have been, at last, proven to exist, and they’re not happy. World leaders are scrambling, countries have declared martial law, and life as we know it has been plunged into chaos. These extra-terrestrials are set to cause some serious trouble for all us meat puppets down here on Earth, so, what do we do?

Who do we send to quell this hypothetical alien scourge and broker peace for all mankind? Well, we can’t really decide (shocker), but there are certainly a lot of options.

Denzel Washington.



Polite, but firm. Welcoming, but distanced.



But most importantly: Absolutely terrifying if he needs to be. — Morten Stig Jensen (@msjnba) January 8, 2023

Danny DeVito. — MarkHertling (@MarkHertling) January 8, 2023

Dolly Parton — Matt Krotzer, the Letterer Supreme 🐀 (@mattkrotzer) January 8, 2023

We’ve got Denzel, DeVito, and Dolly, but our choices don’t stop there. In fact, they’re practically endless and all of them seem to make sense. Sort of. Kudos to you internet.

Madonna. At this point she’s one of them. — Alanis (@WhiteDogBabe) January 8, 2023

Jeff Goldblum. Duh! (This is a trick question, right?) — LES TRENT (@LESTRENTtv) January 8, 2023

Arguably the most popular names throughout the thread are: Tom Hanks, Dolly Parton, Samual L. Jackson, Dennis Rodman, and Sigourney Weaver — all fantastic option for solving our supposed doom. If a death ray ever does get pointed toward our little blue planet, hopefully one of this A-listers can step up to save us.

We’re reminded of a quote from the late sci-fi writer Arthur C. Clarke. “Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the Universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.” — You said it Arthur, and for now, the jury is still very much out. Not just on whether aliens exist, but who should go say howdy if they ever do turn up.