‘The FBI could not have gotten this information out of me’: Horrific cautionary tale will turn you off sundresses, and laxatives, for good

This is a crappy situation (sorry, we had to).
Published: Jul 16, 2024

After watching the great Melissa McCarthy film Bridesmaids, we’re all too familiar with what can happen when you’re out in public… and you really have to, um, use the washroom. Sometimes you can’t make it in time and it’s just a total disaster, or you somehow decide to skip the bathroom altogether, like when one woman literally went number two while waiting to pay for her items.

TikTok user @sincerest_sammi shared her own awkward and, honestly, absolutely terrifying shopping experience in Walmart. She started her story by saying she isn’t going to return to that particular location, which is something that we deeply understand.

@sincerest_sammi

I will never ever ever ever recover from this @Walmart im so sorry for soiling your floors #fyp

♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono – moshimo sound design

After four days of being constipated (we already feel for her!), she bought laxatives, waited, didn’t get the desired result, and headed to Walmart. Here’s where the second part of the story comes in: she shared she had a sundress on and explained, “It’s sundress season, okay, and you don’t usually wear panties with sundresses, okay?” Judging from the comment section, most of us probably do, but then again, if you have an accident while in a store, underwear isn’t going to help (sorry for that lovely image).

As Sammi continued, “I was feeling cutesy and artsy and I guess, fartsy” (we’re glad she can maintain her sense of humor about the whole thing). After shopping for swimsuits, she passed gas and, as she says, “stuff came out.” She was shocked and didn’t know what to do next, which we can relate to… but maybe we can’t relate to the next part. She rushed to the washroom, but didn’t get there in time. This is when the heartwarming part of the story happens, which we might not have thought was possible: a Walmart employee helped her out and assured her she’s not the only one who has experienced this.

We’re glad she made it home safely, and we feel her pain and embarrassment. But we also can’t help but ask, once again, why you wouldn’t wear underwear with a dress?! At least this story is a PSA about not taking laxatives. According to the Cleveland Clinic, you can get dehydrated and experience some other not-so-fun things, and contrary to their desired effect, your intestines might even get blocked and force you to go to the hospital. No thanks!

