The final ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer is here in all of its cinematic glory

Avatar: The Way of Water fans got their final look at the highly anticipated film before it hits theaters this December. The new trailer proves that friends and families will be drawn to theaters this holiday season to see the continued story of Jake Sully and Neytiri.

The new look at the long-awaited sequel to Avatar promises a deeply emotional storyline against a beautiful aquatic backdrop. On the horizon are new lessons to learn, new wars to be waged, and the idea that nothing is more important than family; if a Vin Diesel meme has just popped into your mind, you’re not alone. Things in the Pandora realm also lead the way to new romances and characters for audiences to fall in love with. While a battle does wage in The Way of Water, the trailer looked at the good and the blossoming newness, something we’ve been looking forward to for over a decade.

The stunning visuals and intricately told storyline come to life with beautiful characters you cannot help but root for, and they’ll need all the support they can get as they struggle against a threat far more terrifying than they’ve dealt with before. Of course, a massive storyline will also require a lengthy runtime, and it’s been revealed that The Way of Water will keep audiences glued to their seats for 192 minutes!

On December 16, experience the motion picture event of a generation.



Watch the brand-new trailer and experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 3D. Get tickets now: https://t.co/BMXTer04BF pic.twitter.com/nffhNbWrKd — Disney (@Disney) November 22, 2022

The synopsis for The Way of Water reads as follows:

“Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.”

How will Jake and Neytiri attempt to stay together and fight off a tough battle? Will they be able to keep their loved ones safe as they struggle to stand up against a difficult feat? You can find out when Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters on Dec. 16.