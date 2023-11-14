The first permanent Central Perk coffee shop from ‘Friends’: Location, features, opening date, and more

If you’ve ever wanted to set foot inside the world of Friends and visit the iconic Central Perk coffee shop with your own group of friends, now is your chance. The legendary TV series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, will soon be there for you forever, in the form of a new, real-life coffee shop based around the most-loved aspects of the global phenomenon.

Made in collaboration with Warner Bros., the official production company of Friends, the permanent coffee shop, officially named Central Perk Coffeehouse, will delight show fans with fun references to the sitcom through its food, drink, and furnishings. In addition to being a must-see spot for any Friends fans, the coffee house is meant to serve as an eatery that visitors will enjoy visiting whenever they get the chance, much like they would with a Starbucks or their favorite café.

Central Perk Coffeehouse gave People Magazine an exclusive first look inside the new location, including photos showing its interior. With interviews from the designers and concept artists, we can see the TV-inspired tourist spot behind the scenes.

Where is the permanent Central Perk located?

Image via PEOPLE

Central Perk Coffeehouse is not in the show’s New York City setting. However, there have been various pop-up versions of the coffee shop in the character’s home city, most recently for a month in 2014 to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary.

The permanent Central Perk is located in Boston, Massachusetts. The new site will be on Newbury Street in the center of the city, one of the busiest streets in the area, thanks to its various shops and restaurants. Be warned. However, this location means the coffee shop will be packed, especially for the first days after opening.

When does Central Perk Coffeehouse open?

Image via PEOPLE

Early reports about the new hotspot indicate that Central Perk Coffeehouse was initially meant to open in late October this year. However, out of respect to Matthew Perry and his family and friends, opening day was pushed back to Nov. 14th.

As shown in the preview images, Central Perk Coffeehouse is not meant to be a replica of the coffee shop on Friends. Rather, it’s “a modern interpretation of what a coffee shop or Central Perk would look like in 2024,” design Glen Coben told People. The coffee house is “not a novelty in any way, shape, or form,” but “a real-life, real-world café” that is meant to entice visitors to return with high-quality food and drink frequently.

The design utilizes nods to various elements of Central Perk, such as the iconic orange couch. The feature wall showcases an image of the iconic fountain from the opening theme (the real-life fountain from the Warner Bros. lot Friends was filmed on), as well as a bathroom based on the iconic purple walls of Monica’s apartment.

The Central Perk of television fame is pretty small compared to a real coffee shop, and this is meant to seat a large number of fans keen to pay a visit. Unlike most coffee shops, however, the establishment will be open day and night, offering daytime and nighttime menus for every meal of the day.

The refreshments have names based on famous lines from the show, including the We Were on a Coffee Break dark roast, the Moo Point decaf, The Moist Maker sandwich Ross threw a fit over, and as Joey once attempted to say in an alluring way, Grandma’s Chicken Salad. Fans can also purchase merchandise from the coffee house on their visit, including apparel and homeware.

Central Perk Coffeehouse’s Tribute to Matthew Perry

Photo via NBC

The new coffee shop couldn’t open without acknowledging the recent death of Matthew Perry late last month, as well as his countless contributions to the show as Chandler Bing, from shaping the show’s sense of humor to saving the beloved Monica and Chandler from potential ruin in the eyes of viewers.

Central Perk Coffeehouse will pay tribute with a sleeve on all its signature coffees for its opening day, displaying Chandler’s “Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?” line. This is a nod to an iconic quote that perhaps best summarizes Chandler and his unique wit that has been mimicked by fans worldwide.