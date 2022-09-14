‘The Incredible Hulk’ stans thrilled their fave is finally being embraced as canon again

If there is an underdog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the movie a good portion of people seem to skip when first going through the timeline to the painful frustration of true hardcore MCU stans.

The underappreciated Edward Norton-led blockbuster is finally getting its dues, however, with recent developments in the super-powered universe sending supporters into a state of delirium.

Besides Bruce Banner, the only character from The Incredible Hulk to regularly show their face around the Avengers was the late William Hurt’s Thaddeus Ross, the Hulk’s ex-father in law and the man responsible for introducing the Sokovia Accords. Marvel Studios seems to love referencing its most underrated movie in Phase Four, though, perhaps to truly put their audiences to the test, and across Phase Four the The Incredible Hulk cameos have been abundant, and it’s only getting better.

From Emil Blonsky’s cheeky appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and full-blown storyline in Disney Plus’ She-Hulk, to the announcement Tim Blake Nelson will be reprising his role as Samuel Sterns AKA the Leader in Captain America: New World Order, it’s a good time to be a The Incredible Hulk stan.

Fans of the movie are taking to the internet to celebrate, with one Reddit user saying this is “the best timeline to be in” for the “one guy who actually really enjoyed Incredible Hulk.”

Sadly, with William Hurt passing away earlier this year, the characters will probably never all get together in the MCU, but there’s still hope for an Abomination/Leader/Hulk reunion.

In reply to the Reddit post, the comment section was filled with fans relieved to find other people who also love The Incredible Hulk. “That movie constantly gets dogpiled on in this sub, so it’s cool seeing other peeps who didn’t outright hate it,” one user said. A sentiment shared by a fellow stan who stated “I love it too. I really don’t understand where all the hate comes from.”

Not to worry, the future looks bright for all those who fought for The Incredible Hulk‘s place in the MCU when all others forgot it even existed.