The Internet Is Celebrating Bill Murray’s Birthday By Revisiting His Best Performances

It’s hard to put words together to describe the actor and man that is Bill Murray. Bursting with biting wit and sarcasm, the bona fide living legend never takes himself too seriously. He’s hardworking, dedicated to his roles and his craft, and he never misses an opportunity for fun.

Murray has been making audiences around the world laugh since 1975, and he has no plans of stopping now. He’s crafted a successful way to work that keeps him only receiving the kind of scripts that will leave an impact, and he washes dishes at parties and mows his own lawn. He’s as grounded as they come and someone who is never a wrong choice in terms of looking up to celebrities.

Murray is a success, and it’s no surprise that he’s the talk of social media today.

September 21st marks the 71st birthday for Murray, and he’s getting well wishes from every corner of the globe. So as we all take a moment to celebrate him today, we’re leaning into the success, triumphs, and absolute brilliance that Murray exudes and feeling lucky to be entertained by him for so long.

I was living in Brooklyn, you came to my party. I didn't know you but you showed up. You did Elvis for karaoke though no music was playing. You told my friend to only marry her fiance if they fly to some random spot first. Was that a fishing vest?



Happy Birthday, Bill Murray pic.twitter.com/4SHCYxce20 — sarah h. flexghost (@flexghost1) September 21, 2021

I wear a mask so that Bill Murray can keep having birthdays. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 21, 2021

Happy Birthday to "Bill Murray". He has probably enjoyed most of his time on this planet. He is in some of our favorite movies. Bill is also ‘cool’. Here is proof. Pictures of "Bill Murray" in Chicago attending The celebration of the Grateful Dead, the Fair Thee Well concert. pic.twitter.com/0ahiEzWbqr — SoCaDeadHead (@SoCaDeadHead1) September 21, 2021

Happy birthday to our favourite Ghostbuster Bill Murray pic.twitter.com/G0wL60t7di — Thewearyadventurer (@Thewearyadvent1) September 21, 2021

It’s Bill Murray’s 71st birthday. I met him when he visited Punxsutawney Pa on Groundhog Day after the movie came out! Happy Birthday 🎉 pic.twitter.com/34EfgQIcPq — Meem Cielo #Stronger Together (@CieloMeem) September 21, 2021

I've been waiting for the right occasion to utilize this eating cake gif…Happy Birthday, Bill Murray! #BOTD Groundhog Day (1993) dir. Harold Ramis pic.twitter.com/QJw2PDHDmC — Rose Marie (@rosiemarie10395) September 21, 2021

Bill Murray is trending because it's his birthday pic.twitter.com/73g0B7OF2g — Apparent Steve (@Steverocks35) September 21, 2021

Best hats in the game. Happy birthday, Bill Murray. ⛳ pic.twitter.com/VzqEeVI95A — Mental Floss (@mental_floss) September 21, 2021

If you feel like watching some of Murray’s finest performances to celebrate his birthday, you can always check out Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day, Garfield: The Movie and a Tale Of Two Kitties, and some of his best sketches on SNL. Here’s to you, Bill Murray — happy birthday!