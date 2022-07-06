The Boys fans have put two and two together and come to a really disturbing conclusion about Homelander’s biological mother. If true, this could make the creepy villain’s backstory even more traumatic and messed up, for lack of a better word.

The third season of Prime Video’s satirical superhero series has thus far revolved solely around Billy Butcher’s continued attempts at killing Homelander and securing a future for Ryan now that Becca is dead. Super orgies have been had, blood-pumping action sequences carried out, and new pinnacles reached in terms of character development, but perhaps none of them compelled the audiences to visibly gasp in shock as much as the latest revelation about Homelander’s biological father did in episode 7.

You see, we’ve learned that Vought created Homelander through Soldier Boy’s liquid life, which not only throws the established power dynamic of the third season out the window but also raises an interesting question: If Homelander was born in the traditional sense, who is his mother?

Well, some fans have put forth a highly plausible theory, which you can check out in this Reddit thread below.

Thinking back on Homelander’s mommy issues, it’s no wonder that he got attracted to Stormfront, since she could very well turn out to be his biological mother. The Boys has revealed that superpowers are hereditary in supes’ children, and the only other person with the ability to fly in this universe was Stormfront. Now that we know Homelander has received his super strength and resilience from Soldier Boy, the pieces of the puzzle are starting to click into place.

Also, remember that one time Soldier Boy said he and Lady Liberty (Stormfront’s old name) actually co-founded Herogasm? This, at the very least, implies that the two were sexually involved with each other at one point or another.

We’ve seen more disgusting and inappropriate stuff in The Boys than we’d care to admit, but let’s pray to heaven and earth that this particular fan theory doesn’t turn out to be true.