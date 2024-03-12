The Jameis Winston controversy, explained

With the addition of Jameis Winston, the Cleveland Browns have two quarterbacks on their roster with questionable histories.

In 2022, Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson received an 11-game suspension from the league for sexual harassment and misconduct allegations from several massage therapists. In the 2024 NFL off-season, the Browns added backup QB Jameis Winston to their roster, bringing a similar controversy to the team.

Recommended Videos

According to The New York Times, in 2016, when Winston was the starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winston settled a civil suit stemming from his time at Florida State University. Watson, a Heisman Trophy winner, led the Seminoles to a national championship his freshman season and helped FSU beat Oregon in the Rose Bowl the next year.

After his sophomore outing, Winston declared for the 2015 NFL draft and was picked first by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Winston comes to Cleveland after four seasons with New Orleans.

Jameis Winston was accused of sexual battery

According to The Times, Erica Kinsman accused Jameis Winston of sexual battery when Kinsman and Winston were enrolled at the school. According to Kinsman, the incident happened in 2012, and she told the police, but local police never pressed charges. FSU took no disciplinary action against the football star. The Times says FSU and local law enforcement did little to investigate Kinsman’s accusations.

Winston said the encounter with Kinsman was consensual and countersued, alleging Kinsman was motivated by financial gain. Before Kinsman’s civil suit could go to trial, Winston settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. FSU also awarded nearly $1 million to Kinsman that year for the school’s handling of her allegations. To date, the Browns have not commented on Jameis’ history of sexual battery allegations.