The lack of ‘Spider-Man 4’ news ends Sony’s CinemaCon presentation on a downer

The first night of CinemaCon 2023 saw Sony take the stage to give fans a sneak peak at things to come; however, amongst the exciting announcements, there was a noticeable absence from the studio’s lineup.

To the dismay of web-heads around the globe; Sony made no mention of Spider-Man 4. It did give us some more Across the Spider-Verse news to be excited about, as well as a teaser for the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off Kraven the Hunter, but that wasn’t enough for fans of the web-slinging hero, who were hoping we’d get to see some substantial progress on the much anticipated fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with Tom Holland.

Fans have taken to the internet in droves to express their woes about the lack of news. In fairness, it’s been a year and a half since the last time Holland donned the red and blue spandex, and that’s a long time for a Marvel maniac to have to wait with practically nothing to go on.

Hopes were also dashed for the chance that we might get to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3 featuring Andrew Garfield; or even a fourth Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire team-up. Alas, it was not meant to be. Obviously Sony would rather focus on its spin-off titles, because everybody is most definitely excited for them, right?

Unfortunately, it looks like we’ll all have to wait a little bit longer for any news on Spider-Man 4. If rumors are to be believed, then filming hasn’t even started yet, so perhaps Sony just wants to keep things on the down-low for now. Until then, we have Across the Spider-Verse to look forward to, and maybe the Kraven movie, the jury’s still out on that one.