‘The Last of Us’ creator says we ain’t seen nothing yet

The Last Of Us creator is sending fans into a frenzy with his latest cryptic tweet after the first teaser of the live-action adaptation of the beloved video game dropped over the weekend.

You ain’t seen nothing yet. — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) August 21, 2022

“You ain’t seen nothing yet,” Neil Druckman shared through his official Twitter account. In the teaser, fans got to see the first glimpse into the lives of Joel and Ellie, played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, respectively. According to Druckmann, that’s far from all the action the upcoming movie promises.

Although only a few seconds long, the teaser was enough to captivate fans of the video games series, noticing all the small details that remote to the 2013 game by Naughty Dog.

One particular fan noticed a familiar pattern for any Last Of Us aficionado, in specific, the human beings infected on the walls, and the future opponents of Ellie and Joel.

Nothing can prepare us for how much Pedro Pascal is going to blow us all away as Joel Miller. #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/MDBjmyyRIN — shannon (@spacesisterss) August 22, 2022

Fans on Twitter have also been particularly welcoming of Pedro Pascal, who will be playing the beloved fatherly figure, Joel Miller, especially after his touching and heart-wrenching “You have no idea what loss is” one-liner on the teaser.

For anyone unfamiliar with the concept of The Last Of Us, it is an action-packed story following the story of Ellie, an orphan with an interesting secret, and Joel, a man who lost his entire family due to the brain mutation infecting humans. The infection causes humans to completely lose their sense of humanity, creating fungus all across their bodies and infecting the remaining humans in this post-apocalyptic world.

In 2020, HBO announced a live-action for the infectiously captivating video game, set to be released in early 2023 with great anticipation for videogame fans and series aficionados alike.