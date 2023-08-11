‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ puts Dracula on a boat, and the memes have already struck a rich vein

Of course this movie was going to get memed on.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter came from nowhere, and yet it’s already established itself in the heart and mind of the internet, although probably not in the way Universal had hoped.

The horror genre is truly alive and well, after more than a decade of zombie movies and TV shows, we’ve finally come back around to vampire movies with the likes of Renfield, The Invitation and Morbius (I never said the films were all good). And now we have a new vampire horror story: “Dracula on a Boat”, or The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which is what the studio insists on calling it.

The film kind of crept up on audiences like some kind of vampire, and before anyone knew it, the day of its theatrical release was already upon us. Is it any good? That remains to be seen, but the memes are definitely golden.

Fans had plenty of fun taking lighthearted jabs at the concept. To be fair, it’s a pretty out-there but equally hilarious concept, and with the internet being what it is, it immediately got to work churning out some quality memes.

“dracula’s on the boat? wow. i didn’t know that i just-uh you’re telling me now for the first time” pic.twitter.com/zDK9AHVBpK — cleo (@cleoofffilm) August 10, 2023

There was also an entire subgenre of these memes that used quotes and reaction pics from both Barbie and Oppenheimer, so at least now we know what all the Barbenheimer people are up to now.

Do you guys ever think Dracula might be on this boat? pic.twitter.com/bEGHpOnDPb — Mutual, I'm sure (@Trevorkidd11) August 10, 2023

the chances of dracula being on this boat are near zero pic.twitter.com/8rbckDHZVQ — jeremy (@jeremylovesyall) August 10, 2023

Unsurprisingly, an overwhelming majority are actually hyped to see the film. As it turns out, all it takes is a good old horror with a goofy premise to get audiences to buy a cinema ticket.

Get used to hearing the words “boat Dracula” or some other kind of variation, as that is what the entire internet has unanimously decided should be the film’s title.

Dracula on a boat pic.twitter.com/PjG6CJ2nb3 — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) August 10, 2023

If the past has taught us anything, it’s that once a movie becomes a meme it usually does pretty well. Oppenheimer and Barbie showed that cinema is still alive, and “Dracula on a Boat” proves that cinema is well and truly back baby!