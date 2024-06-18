‘The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom’ release window, trailer, gameplay, and more

The Legend of Zelda is one of the only video game franchises to remain near and dear to fans’ hearts with (almost) every release. New entries might rankle a few fans here and there, but as time passes, nostalgia envelops each one until it’s a part of the homogeneous whole, seen altogether through rose-colored glasses.

We don’t doubt that the recently announced The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will fall into the same category, even if the title changes one very fundamental aspect of the series. For the first time ever, Link is the one who needs saving, and gamers get the chance to play as Zelda herself.

What is Echoes of Wisdom about and when will it be released?

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom won’t drop until September 26, 2024, but the cutesy title is already sending ripples of excitement through the fanbase. The visual style mirrors the recent remake of Link’s Awakening, and series lead Eiji Aonuma promises that players will have experiences all their own, with no two likely to approach the game’s many puzzles in the same way.

While Nintendo is still relatively tight-lipped about the impending release, we do know the core premise and the all-new gameplay players will experience once the title drops. After Link is dragged down to the shadow realm when a bid to rescue Zelda goes wrong, it’s up to the princess to save her would-be-hero and the kingdom.

Unlike the chosen hero, Zelda won’t fight with a sword. Instead, Nintendo has implemented an entirely new form of gameplay. Zelda wields the Tri Rod, a magical staff that allows players to create echoes – imitations of objects, monsters, water, and all sorts of world-building prefabs. The blocks might seem familiar to anyone who’s played Minecraft, but rather than grinding for elements, the Tri Rod only needs a recipe for players to use items again and again. Or at least until Zelda’s fairy helper, Tri, runs out of juice.

Don’t worry if you’re only into video games for the love of violence, battles are still a part of the game. Though this time around, rather than whacking things with a sword, Zelda can summon all manner of beasties found in the world. Gameplay revolves around ingenuity and focuses on the wisdom required to overcome any obstacle – monstrous or otherwise – without ever inflicting damage yourself.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom trailer, gameplay, and more

The gameplay trailer shows Zelda’s Tri Rod being used in some very creative ways. From summoning ladders made of beds to conjuring moblins to do the dirty work, players seem to have complete control of where and how they use it. While we have no confirmation as of yet, the Dragon Quest Builders influence might be there, leaving some of us (maybe just this author) hoping that Zelda can help her people by building up towns, or solving water disputes by creating new water ways.

That might help explain the two iterations of one of the franchise’s classic races, the Zora, which appear in the trailer. Princess-like diplomacy interaction, such as settling disputes between rival races, could help bridge the gap between the lore of the handheld releases and the console games. At the very least, it will be interesting to have a protagonist who actually talks at length to the people she interacts with.



Whether or not Nintendo is willing to completely break from Zelda tradition remains to be seen, but we’re excited to see just how this story unfolds.

