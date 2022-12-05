‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 concerns don’t hold much weight among ‘Star Wars’ supporters

The Mandalorian is set to return for its third season in February and fan anticipation is sky-high. The second season ended with an indication that we’re going to delve deep into Mandalorian culture, with Din Djarin in possession of the Darksaber and now automatically at odds with Bo-Katan.

The Book of Boba Fett showed Din getting to grips with wielding the sacred ceremonial weapon, with the Armorer explaining that to redeem himself for showing his face he’ll need to make a pilgrimage to the heart of Mandalore. But there’s also a suspicion that this means we could be heading away from the gritty bounty-hunting action that made the show a hit:

Other Mando fans don’t have much time for this. It’s rightly pointed out that Din Djarin was morally grey only in the very first episode and once Grogu was on board he’s been on a hero’s journey:

Others say it’s this very character arc that makes the show work:

It’s also worth pointing out that Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have proved they know what they’re doing:

Having said that, we also wish Din and Grogu could have spent a little more time separated so their reunion would have been more meaningful. There’s also the fact that sliding a key part of The Mandalorian‘s story into The Book of Boba Fett could leave some viewers confused:

We suspect The Mandalorian will deliver the goods and more when the third season premieres. Andor has set the bar very high for Star Wars on Disney Plus, but the show hasn’t let us down yet. Let’s hope we get a firm release date and some new footage soon.

The Mandalorian season three will air on Disney Plus in March.