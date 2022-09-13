With the third season of The Mandalorian inching closer to release, the actress behind Bo-Katan Kryze has teased her dynamic with Baby Grogu, saying that one of the great things about this forthcoming outing was the opportunity to hang out with the galaxy far, far away’s most adorable sidekick.

Lucasfilm recently released a teaser at the D23 Expo that heralded a brand new adventure for Din Djarin and his ward. While the mere return of Mando and Grogu is enough to drive everyone over the edge with excitement, it seems that the released trailer is different from the first look shown to a select few during Star Wars Celebration.

In a chat with ComicBook.com, Katee Sackhoff teased Bo-Katan’s involvement in season 3 and how her dynamic will play out with the protagonist duo.

“It’s so funny because I think that the trailer at [Star Wars] Celebration was a little different, but it was very much the same tone, so that’s all that matters. I think that it’s accurate in the sense that you’re going to have a lot of Mandos running around as witnessed and we’re going to get to know a little bit more about that and that’s exciting. I spent a lot of time with Grogu this season and it’s fun. He’s a good co-star.”

Having inadvertently inherited the Darksaber, Mando is now the rightful claimant to the Mandalorian throne, something that Bo-Katan has coveted for many years. That can only mean the two will butt heads at some point in the series, unless Grogu’s adorable self somehow prevents them from coming to actual blows.

The Mandalorian season 3 is slated for release in February 2023.