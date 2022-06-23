Marvel’s synergistically-titled The Marvels is out next year, is being set up by Ms. Marvel now on Disney Plus and while not much is known about the plot, director Nia DaCosta is drawing praise from Zawe Ashton, who says she is a guiding light.

“I can’t, I just can’t say even one thing. Other than I had the best time. And Nia DaCosta is one of the guiding lights of directors that we have. She is so precious and special and the doors that she’s going to open – that she already has – are extremely, extremely exciting.”

The actress who plays an undisclosed villain in the production makes the comments about the helmer of the piece in an article published by Variety today. Ashton adds she met DaCosta shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world and the two have connected like magnets since with their respect for the work done by the other in the entertainment industry up until this point.

“You know, I had met her about a very low budget period piece right when the pandemic had hit and we just got on like a house of fire. Candyman hadn’t come out yet but we were familiar enough with each other – I’d seen her brilliant debut feature Little Woods and had been really impressed and thought, ‘I’d like to work with that woman one day.’ So it was just a meeting of the minds, the seeing of souls and she decided to take me on one of the biggest journeys that she could possibly be undertaking.”

The Marvels is DaCosta’s third film as a director overall. It debuts July 28 and is Ashton’s 11th.