Disney Plus is adding to the cast list of the epic new series, The Muppets Mayhem, with an already impressive lineup of characters.

Saara Chaudry and Anders Holm are joining the previously-announced Lilly Singh and Tahj Mowry for a musical Muppet adventure that will wow audiences everywhere. The Muppets excitedly shared the news via an Instagram post today alongside the press release from Disney.

Holm will breathe life into a recurring role of a “formerly sheepish, nerdy intern-turned uber-cool, tech entrepreneur who happens to be Nora’s ex.” Nora is being played by Lilly Singh.

Chaudry will play Hannah, the younger sister of Nora, who is “arguably more accomplished” than her sibling and loves to show it off. A social media connoisseur, Hannah loves to share her life with her followers, who are lovingly called her “Fan-a-Hannahs.”



A press release from Disney Plus confirms the following synopsis for The Muppets Mayhem:

“The comedy series follows The Electric Mayhem Band — Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet — on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Gibbs (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current day music scene as they try to finally go platinum.”

The Muppets Mayhem doesn’t have an official release date just yet, but we’ll keep you updated as we find out more.