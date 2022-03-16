The new iOs emojis have arrived

The first new emojis for iOS 15.4 are finally here. Now users of the latest iOs update will have a brand new array of emojis to use, figure out, and generally confuse the heck out of their parents with. Some of the new emoji options include new smileys, specific gender- and race-representing options, and a slew of new additions to the 🍔 Food & Drink, 💡 Objects, 🔣 Symbols, and 🐻 Animals & Nature fields.

iOS 15.4 is out now and introduces over a hundred brand new emojis to Apple devices https://t.co/1Zct6CwjSD pic.twitter.com/vYlHSDwQEl — Emojipedia 🇺🇦🌻 (@Emojipedia) March 14, 2022

New smileys will include a Dotted Line Face, Face with Open Eyes and Hand Over Mouth, Melting Face, Face with Peeking Eye, Face with Diagonal Mouth, Face Holding Back Tears, and a Saluting Face. While the Hand over Mouth has been available before, the new version is corrected to more closely resemble the version used on other platforms.

👀👇🔗https://t.co/Y9mSI386X2 https://t.co/tKeqag03jU pic.twitter.com/NVl575ewMj — Emojipedia 🇺🇦🌻 (@Emojipedia) March 11, 2022

The new update will also include a variety of options to reflect inclusion and representation; emoji users will now be able to select from non-gender-specific faces, and pregnancy icons that don’t convey gender. The update also includes a staggering 25 new handshake emojis designed to reflect racial diversity.

Users will also have access to seven new hand gestures, each of which has skin-tone modifiers. The new gestures include a pointing hand, a hand with index finger and thumb crossed, and the sure-to-be-popular heart hands.

New in iOS 15.4: Skin tone combination options for 🤝 Handshake https://t.co/fBTEOeFtZS pic.twitter.com/6GIcBc1gvo — Emojipedia 🇺🇦🌻 (@Emojipedia) March 15, 2022

Lastly, users can choose from an array of new object emojis, such as a crutch, a dying battery, two birds’ nests — one with eggs and one without — a playground slide, a lotus blossom and, most fabulous of all, a mirrored Disco Ball.

these two new emojis were made for SWIFTIES & SWIFTIES ONLY. pic.twitter.com/S3ENbbgh6e — Shrvya (Taylor’s Version) 🪩 (@shrvztweets) March 15, 2022

iOS 15.4 rolled the emoji slew out this Monday, and they are available to any device users of iPhone 6S (2015) and newer, and iPad Mini 4 (2015) and newer. Once you update, be sure to check out all of your new options, and start planning your newest emoji riddles ASAP.