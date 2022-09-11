The Lord of the Rings fans may be inclined to give Amazon grief for even the slightest deviation from Tolkien’s lore, but there’s one scene that everyone reluctantly admits is actually pretty faithful to the spirit of Middle-earth, no matter that an undeniable majority of them still think the show is a steaming pile of garbage.

The scene in question actually involves the third episode, which coincidentally has been better received than the first two. Either Amazon’s writers finally got comfortable in their own skins when they reached that narrative junction or the show knows what it’s doing, regardless of what some of the most ardent gatekeepers might say.

When the Orcs killed one of Arondir’s fellow Elven rangers, the protagonist reluctantly agreed to cut down a tree, something that the Elves would at any other time consider sacrilege. Before doing so out of necessity, however, Arondir takes a moment to lament what he’s about to do, which fans have taken to be the most Tolkien thing the show has showcased so far.

At this point, some of the viewers are catching up to what sits at the heart of this whirlwind of controversy and backlash.

And we thought no fandom would be worse than the galaxy far, far away community.

Amazon has apparently managed to get the emotional undertone just right.

Barring some minor detours and plot conveniences, The Rings of Power has yet to undermine Tolkien’s core thematic catechism. And it makes us wonder; would it be too difficult for fans to give this show a chance to prove its merit, at least until its first 8-episode season comes to an end?