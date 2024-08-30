‘The silent stare is everything’: Girlfriend gifts her cheating boyfriend a blistering anniversary surprise

Cheating is the ultimate betrayal, and while most people react by confronting their partner and screaming insults, some get the revenge we all crave! TikToker naeryaaa was able to keep her cool when she learned that her boyfriend of almost three years had been cheating on her, and she decided to give him a gift he‘d never forget. And the best part? She shared it on TikTok for us all to see.

Recommended Videos

The video starts with the alleged cheater opening up a box. In it, there appears to be a framed picture and writing. The man begins reading, trying to figure out what the gift is. The camera then pans to the queen who pulled off this revenge plot (and she looks very unimpressed). When the footage returns to the dishonest individual, who has now closed the box, there is a look of confusion on his face. He taps on his gift, hoping it will open up and swallow him whole so he can escape the situation’s awkwardness.

TikToker naeryaaa shared her thoughts with the text on screen which reads: “my favorite animal is me when i found out my boyfriend of almost three years was cheating on me.” She appeared to hint at how long he had been cheating with her caption: “For over a year #fyp #cheater #caught #favoriteanimal.”

Seeing his reaction and having it filmed is her ultimate revenge, and over nine million people have shown their support by liking the video. The comment section has also been flooded with comments from people eager to share their thoughts.

People react to the ultimate revenge for a cheating partner

The comments on the video have applauded naeryaaa. “Not you letting him open it happy like a gift lmao,” a person shared. “the taps….. silent or silenced???” a comment reads, to which the creator replied, “i was trying so hard not to laugh.”

Other reactions include “I love that you picked a public area to do this at!,” “Ohhh i love messytok,” and “that must’ve been SO awkward for him. Love that!”

We need the answer to one thing: what did she write on the gift? It must have been brutal if it left the cheater absolutely speechless. This is a question a lot of other people need answered too. “Me wondering what the framed screenshot said,” a TikTok user wrote. Their comment has been liked over 480,000 times. Another person shared similar thoughts, writing, “no i need to know wtf he said after this is crazy.” This comment was liked over 319,000 times.

Luckily, a follow-up video was made, not about what was written on the gift but about how this man reacted after he was caught. Did he try to apologize profusely? Did he cry or turn a deep shade of red? In the follow-up video, it is just awkward silence as the cheater tries to figure out what to say. TikToker naeryaaa even prompts him, asking, “You don’t have anything to say?” he can only mumble a word. She responds, “It’s now or never because we are f***king done.” In the caption, naeryaaa let those invested in her story know that he had “absolutely NOTHING” to say.

Again, the video’s comment section received thousands of comments. “Was he silent or was he SILENCED?” a comment reads. “The avoiding eye contact LMFAO,” another shared. Other reactions include, “he couldn’t even man up and take accountability or apologize,” and “yea you ate that. Happy for u queen.”

Is this the end, and did the man slither away, never to be heard from again? Well, maybe. But TikToker naeryaaa did create a third video, this time giving us the answers we want … no, we need! So, what was in the box? “There were actually 3 in there, the one in the vid was a message from the girl to ME telling me what happened between them because i had found some stuff and dmed her,” she commented on a video showing a bunch of messages on screen from the women her partner had been cheating on her with.

@naeryaaa Replying to @OhGaby there were actually 3 in there, the one in the vid was a message from the girl to ME telling me what happened between them because i had found some stuff and dmed her ♬ Circus – Color Clownies

There was also a screenshot from his Tinder profile. What do we know about him? He is 24, his name is Victor, and “work and gym” are his life. You also probably want to swipe left if you come across him!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy