The still-hypothetical ‘Spider-Man 4’ is more highly anticipated than most of Marvel and DC’s official slates

A Tom Holland-led Spider-Man 4 is in the works, though it may take a while to hit theaters.

Back in June at the Across the Spider-Verse premiere, producer Amy Pascal was already talking about how the WGA strike was slowing down preproduction on another Holland film, noting, “We’re in the process, but [with] the writers’ strike, nobody is working.” This means the film isn’t written yet; instead, it’s just… a cool idea.

Now, there’s an ongoing actor’s strike to compound matters — though with Holland finishing up his year-long mental wellness break from acting, that might not have the substantial effect on Spidey 4 that people assume.

One thing is for certain, though: There’s a lot of interest in Spider-Man 4 following the devastating resolution of No Way Home, which restarted our hero in NYC without the help of friends and family — and without Stark Tech to catch him when he falls.

A recent poll on X, formerly known as Twitter, set the upcoming Deadpool 3, The Batman Part II, and Joker: Folie à Deux against Spider-Man 4 to gauge fans’ excitement for each respective sequel.

As it turns out, fans are amped for Spider-Man 4 as much as, if not more than, the other choices:

Joker sequel scares me a bit… — Danimal (@DanimalDigital) August 21, 2023

On the occasions when Spider-Man 4 didn’t hold the number-one spot, it was usually either Deadpool 3 (where the Merc with the Mouth will square off with a more comics-accurate Wolverine) or The Batman Part II that took the crown.

People don’t seem to know whether to be excited about the new Joker or not. Given that the original film is almost the same movie as Martin Scorcese’s The King of Comedy and he never made a King of Comedy 2, nobody knows what to anticipate here. Also, this Joker is said to be a musical, which is confusing even die-hard fans of the first one.

Fans: “You mean there’s more deranged dancing?”

Director Todd Philips: “And singing.”

Fans: “Singing about Batman?”

Todd Philips: “He’s still not in our canon yet. This is a love story with Harley Quinn.”

Fans: “Oh, Margot Robbie!”

Todd Philips: “No, Lady Gaga.”

Fans: “I just… remembered that I left something on the stove at home, where I also have streaming.”

Regarding Spider-Man 4, Holland has confessed that part of him wants to throw in the towel after finishing up a successful origin trilogy for the character (as well as making a few appearances in other MCU films). But the closing moments of No Way Home don’t exactly tie off Peter’s story.

Plus, there’s now an alien symbiote loose in Peter’s reality, thanks to a post-credits scene — and you can’t skip Tom Holland fighting Venom if you like money.