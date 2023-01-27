The suggestion of a Baz Luhrmann DC movie generates exactly the response you’d expect

The internet can always be counted on to give its collective opinions, especially fandoms such DC. One Reddit user took to the popular DC Cinematic forum to get over people’s hot takes on Baz Luhrmann as the perfect director of Gotham City Sirens, which will would on the popular characters Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman.

Fans reactions were a mixed bag with many thinking this pairing is a great idea.

While others had some questions about Luhrmann’s resume.

One user was quick to defend Luhrmann’s honor on this issue citing his 1996 film Romeo and Juliet.

There were some users who were not in favor of Luhrmann because he would not fit in with the larger universe.

DC has struggled to bring Gotham City Sirens out of development hell, and there’s no word on whether or not it’s even going to be on the cards as part of the new James Gunn era. Originally Director David Ayer was attached to Sirens but in January of 2020 he confirmed that it was on hold while appearing on a panel for his Fox series Deputy. “No, I think it’s on pause,” he stated.



After his success with he The Suicide Squad, it was rumored Gunn would take over the project. He shut this down in 2021 on Twitter stating he never “discussed or considered” this. He now serves as the co-chair of DC Studios with Peter Safran and recently tweeted that bringing back Harley was “not a bad idea.”

While the future of Sirens is unknown at this time, both Robbie and Gunn appear to be open to the idea so it is fun to speculate on what the project could potentially look like.