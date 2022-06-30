‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ cast and characters and their ages

Grab your swimsuits and pack your beach bags because we’re taking you to Cousins to spend some time with the cast of Amazon Prime’s newest hit series, The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The Fisher and Conklin families make Cousins their home for a few months every summer and their time together is always as treasured, but there’s something special about this summer: Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) grew up over the last year; Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney) discovered a life-altering secret; and the summer kids all have love on the brain.

The characters in Amazon’s newest series demand your attention as much as they steal your heart. The Summer I Turned Pretty is bingeable, emotional, and captivating. So who are the cast and the characters they breathe life into? How old are Cousins’ most beloved summer guests? Let’s take a look.

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah “Beck” Fisher

Rachel Blanchard: age 46

Susannah Fisher: age mid-30s to early 40s

Susannah Fisher is the mother of Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, and one half of the group that spends their summers together at the beach house in Cousins. Susannah is poetic in everything she does, from how she speaks to how she carries herself, especially in how she loves those around her. Conrad’s big secret has to do with his mother, and Susannah spends the summer trying to convince herself that he hasn’t figured it out.

Sussanah also spends the summer trying to breathe in everyone around her, remember every detail, and soak in all of the beautiful moments that she can. Susannah makes you believe in magic, and she’s the kind of person that makes you believe in yourself too.

Jackie Chung as Laurel Conklin

Jackie Chung: age 60

Laurel Conklin: age mid-30s to early 40s

Laurel is the perfect best friend to Susannah. Soulmates and confidants, Laural and Susannah have been best friends for years, helping one another through tough times and bright ones, highs, and lows, raising children, marriages, divorce, and separation. They’re the kind of best friends you hope to have and the kind of mothers you wish to be.

Laurel loves her children Belly and Steven, is grounded, and lives more modestly than everyone else in Cousins. Belly says in the first episode that her mom has reservations about not having as much money as the Fishers, and it’s clear after spending just a bit of time there, that money comes easily to most of the summer families. Laurel still gives her all to her kids, and this summer, she also gives her all to herself. Laurel is learning to believe again in so many things, and she’s also keeping some of her cards very close to her chest.

Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin

Lola Tung: age 19

Belly Conklin: age 16

Cousins’ biggest fan is Belly Conklin, the girl the entire story revolves around. Belly grew up over the last year, and she’s coming back to the beach town as someone almost unrecognizable. It’s not just the contacts and the smile that are different this year; it’s how she carries herself. Belly has a good feeling that this summer is going to be the one that changes everything.

Belly’s road to finding herself isn’t easy; it’s messy, raw, and vulnerable. She has a lot to come to terms with, dreams to chase, and wishes to make. As she balances her life at home with her experiences over the summer, Belly realizes that she’s the only one writing her story, and it’s time she begins enjoying the process.

Belly’s journey to finding love is familiar for anyone who’s had a first love, a first heartache, and a summer when it all changed.

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Sean Kaufman: age early 20s

Steven Conklin: age 18

Belly’s brother, Steven, is also on a journey of self-discovery this summer. He is Belly’s protector, even if he doesn’t always act like it in front of others. He’s the boy with big dreams and the work ethic to make them happen, but he’s also trying to find his place in the world.

Steven meets a girl this summer that changes things for him, believing that he within himself is enough. He’s not like the other boys she’s dated, but that’s part of his appeal. They experience some bumps in the road, but believing that love can survive keeps them going.

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Christopher Briney: age early 20s (believed to be 21 or 22)

Conrad Fisher: age 17

Conrad Fisher has been the the apple of Belly’s eye since she was 10 years old. Conrad was her knight in shining armor before she knew it, the friend who kept her in the loop, helped answer her questions, and fixed all of her problems.

Conrad is keeping a secret this summer, and it’s almost enough to tear everyone apart. Belly is surprised to see a different Conrad who is brooding, distant, and hidden. He’s doing things he said he’d never do and “forgetting” memorable moments. Conrad is carrying something heavy, and something comes up anytime he gets ready to let his guard down.

Something is tethering him to the now, however, or someone, and that someone is special. Belly brings out the light in Conrad, the “old” Conrad, allowing him to have fleeting moments of calm. The big question for Conrad is, is it too late? Did he say the right things in time, or did she fall through his fingertips like sand?

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Gavin Casalengo: age 22

Jeremiah Fisher: age 16

Jeremiah is the younger Fisher brother, full of life and energy. Jer is fun, exciting, and living in the moment and enjoying it all. He lights up a room when he enters it and cranks up the party wherever he goes.

Jer more than just the fun, however; sometimes, it seems that those around him forget that. Jer is more profound than you might expect when you first encounter him. His boyish charm, curly hair, and easygoing personality make him someone easy to befriend, but his compassion and the way he remembers the little things keep you close.

Jer lives the summer seeing only the best in everything, so when he realizes some cracks in the foundation, he has the most devastating reaction.

Minnie Mills as Shayla

Minnie Mills: age early 20s

Shayla: age 16

Shayla is the sweet girl who sweeps Steven off of his feet. We first greet her as we meet the “debs” in Cousins, and she is more excited about the charity events and giving back than she is about the ball and dressing up.

Shayla is the most fashionable girl in Cousins and certainly the most unique. She’s traveled and lived a life much unlike Steven, but she finds him the most respectful and kind boy she knows.

Shayla has big dreams, and she’s also got a lot of respect for herself. She’s a great friend, a shoulder to cry on, and a motivating presence in Cousins.

Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel

Rain Spencer: age 19

Taylor Jewel: age 16

Taylor Jewel is Belly’s best friend from back home, and she makes an appearance in Cousins for the summer. Belly lives a lot of her life in Taylor’s shadow, though neither of them mean for things to happen quite that way.

Taylor is more outgoing than Belly, but she has her own insecurities. It seems as if the two best friends are fraying just a bit at the edges, and it will take something big to change it. Of course, something big happens, and at first it separates them.

Their friendship isn’t superficial, or surface level, and the two reunite soon as Taylor steps in to help her best friend. The way they support one another is admirable, and in their vulnerable moments with each other, they grow in friendship and as individuals.

Summer Madison as Nicole

Summer Madison: early 20s

Nicole: age 17

We first meet Nicole when she’s at the beach with Conrad, enjoying one another’s company. The two met last summer after the Conklins left the beach house, and it’s clear that they’ve picked up where they left off.

This isn’t music to Belly’s ears, and Nicole might have been a character it would be easy not to root for, but Summer brings charm and charisma to her. Nicole is one of Cousins’ most understanding visitors and the girl you want standing beside you. She extends kindness, even to those who don’t always deserve it, and she embraces the ups with the downs.

Nicole is a mentor to the younger summer girls, and she’s a great one.

David Iacono as Cam

David Iacono: age early 20s

Cam Cameron: age 16

Cam Cameron is a regular in Cousins. He also knew Belly years before they met again this summer.

Cam is a new romantic interest for Belly, but her heart had always belonged to someone else, even before she realized it. Cam is sweet, he’s a great listener, and he’s a vigilant observer. He is a loveable character, and for the sake of the storyline, he almost had to be.

Viewers have an immediate soft spot in their hearts for the boy who almost got the girl, and Iacono’s spirit and talent only further lean into that. Cam Cameron is a rare breed of sweet, and he’s a beautiful addition to the story.

You can now watch the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video.