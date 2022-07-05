Amazon Video’s latest hit series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, has us all dreaming of spending our summer in Cousins and picking sides between Jeremiah and Conrad Fisher. Fans have been drawn in from the first episode as we watched relationships form, friendships deepen, and love blossom before our very eyes.

If you’re new to the books or the series and are looking for a little more insight into the characters, a new video has the answers you desire. The official Instagram for the series sees the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty describing their characters in one word.

From determined to misunderstood, it’s easy to see why the series has captured the heart of viewers everywhere. The characters, either older or younger than the audiences watching them, are relatable and vulnerable. Their stories are both beautiful and heartwrenching, and it’s all set in the most beautiful location.

The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty knew how important their characters would become to audiences worldwide; they are written by the talented Jenny Han, after all. It was their job to breathe life into the world that Han wrote over three books, and season 1 is just a look at the first.

Season 2 has already been promised, and fans are crossing their fingers that a third will follow soon after. The story about Belly Conklin and her summer boys has captivated all of us, and we — proud Team Conrad stans —can’t wait to see what’s next for our favorite pair.

You can now watch the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Video.