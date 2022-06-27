‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ cast picks sides on summer favorites

The Summer I Turned Pretty takes audiences by storm as viewers tune in to watch the Fisher and the Conklin families spend the most incredible year together.

The summer house carries a lifetime of memories with the summer kids, and their summer loves — living and growing up together year after year. Things are different when the families reunite this summer. As Belly sets her sights on Conrad as her summer wish, she realizes that things aren’t as simple as she originally anticipated. Could her heart have room for someone other than her crush since she was ten?

Belly’s important summer choice inspired the cast to share their hot summer takes and pick sides when playing a game of this or that for Instagram.

The friends were asked to pick between a few things. Would they rather go to the beach or the pool? Do they prefer ice cream or popsicles, and most importantly — are they on Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad?

Season one of The Summer I Turned Pretty ended with a pretty special moment between Belly and one of the Fisher brothers, but when it came to the Instagram video, she decided to play it safe and pick “Team Belly” instead of Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad.

She may have been playing it safe on Instagram, but we have to say that we hope Belly made her pick for which Fisher she loves most and that she sticks with it — we know we have.

You can see the exciting new Amazon Prime series, The Summer I Turned Pretty, streaming on the platform now. The series is inspired by books of the same name written by Jenny Han, and you can read ahead and see if season two keeps up with the second book while we wait for more summers in Cousins.