‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ doubles season one viewership in just three season two episodes

There’s something magical about The Summer I Turned Pretty; in fact — there are many pieces of the story that captivate audiences for a plethora of reasons. It’s the kind of series that sneaks up on you and makes you believe in all that life and love have to offer.

It’s so mesmerizing, in fact, that audiences everywhere have fallen in love with Cousins Beach, a fictional place, and the people who call it home — even if for brief summer months, even if for just a beautiful chapter in their lives.

The Summer I Turned Pretty reminds us of the importance of friendship, love, forgiveness, and self-awareness. There are moments when you root for these characters, and at the same time, scenes where you could scream at the television. While season one initially swept us off our feet, season two is packing a major emotional punch, and recent ratings further prove that.

Deadline shared a memo from some of the team at Amazon, and a significant point of the letter was to congratulate a hardworking team on a successful season premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty and to note that viewership had doubled from season one on its premiere weekend, and we can understand why.

“First and foremost, congratulations to everyone on the successful launch of the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. It has been such an incredible launch that Season 2 has already more than doubled Season 1’s viewership in just three days. Fantastic team effort, everyone.”

The note was signed with appreciation by Vernon, James, and Laura, who serves as Head of Television, Head of Internation Originals, and Head of SVOD TV Development & Series, Co-Productions, respectively.

When we first began watching The Summer I Turned Pretty, we were just becoming familiar with the characters, learning about them, and preparing to grow alongside them. In season two, we’ve already spent time with them, grown to root for them, and seen the best and worst moments of their lives — the connection has been built, and we can’t wait to see what’s next.

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty are set to be released every Friday, but if you go to Prime Video now, there might be a surprise in store for you, and you won’t want to miss a moment. Happy watching, and here’s to Cousins Beach — the place where magic doesn’t just exist but blossoms in the hearts of its inhabitants.