‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ welcomes August with the help of Taylor Swift

The Summer I Turned Pretty and Taylor Swift go together like friendship bracelets and glitter, Cousins Beach and magic, and Belly and Conrad — and the series is welcoming in a new month with lyrics from a particular song that’s as timely as it is perfect.

“August,” a song from Swift’s Folklore album, is a significant piece of season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Swifties and Cousins Beach dreamers alike know that the background music for the teasers and trailer is special. It’s chosen as particularly and carefully as the writing for the story itself, and there’s no one better to sing us through this journey than Swift herself.

“For me, everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August,” as Belly Conklin says in season one; even though summer wraps up in August for many of us, it’s really the most important month of all.

So it makes sense that this month gets a special welcome from The Summer I Turned Pretty on social media, and highlights a few snaps from the most magical pieces of season two so far.

Highlighting lyrics from Swift’s “August,” fans get pictures from Belly’s perspective as Conrad showed up at her house in the middle of winter and told her to “get in the car.” They were going to Cousins alone for the first time, and other important firsts took place on that trip, too.

Of course, for Jeremiah fans, a snap of him and Belly in the car follows suit; another post with new lyrics showcases the sophomore summer we’re spending at Cousins and all of the ways it’s changed — for better and for worse.

Season two has certainly been full of a lot of heartache, longing, love, and magic — but it’s all under the veil of a significant loss. With Susannah’s death after her second cancer battle, the fabric of our favorite characters changed dramatically, and “August” somehow captures every moment of that. Every beautiful, emotional, and heartbreaking moment.