The winner of ‘Creed III’ has already been decided, and it’s thirsty fans

If you’re unsure how to sum up what you feel after Michael B. Jordan tweeted new character posters for the upcoming blockbuster Creed III, we can help sum it up for you in one word: thirsty.

Bottled water companies worldwide will see a spike in sales as parched fans rush to their nearest convenience stores to grab a bottle after seeing the images Jordan shared on Twitter this afternoon. Creed III is set to hit theaters on March 3, 2023, and both Jordan and Jonathan Majors can call it a total KO because we hit the ground when we got a complete look at those images.

We tried to warn you! The smolder both actors have perfected is almost impossible to put into words. When you add the muscle definition, the tone, and the otherwise knee-weakening appeal of both men, well, we come out as the real winners here. We’ll be waiting for our belts to arrive in the mail. In the mean time, we’re sharing some of our favorite thirsty reactions to those posters from social media.

As usual, they did not disappoint.

We weren’t the only ones who meant to keep that reaction in our heads.

We’ll let the video of Viola Davis speak for itself here, but if we were the pearl-clutching type, we’d probably have held on tight here. Instead, we just nodded in a silent agreement.

Oh you better believe I’ll be #seated for Creed 3. I would say head empty, and no thoughts, but I DEFINITELY have some thoughts on Jonathan Majors 😁🤝🏾 pic.twitter.com/BED4Av5HOk — Phillip✨// ANDOR🤞🏾(spoilers for HotD) (@thegreattwig25) October 17, 2022

This tweet might be almost a week old, but the sentiment remains relevant. We’d cancel all of our plans to cook a meal for Majors.

jonathan majors is fine. his face structure is beautiful. that man look like he can chop down a tree & the shoulders so broad he could rest that bitch on them. that’s the type of man you have a pot roast simmering all day for 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 — mrs. glock (@mylovedes2) October 11, 2022

Jordan was also getting love from his fans, many of who aren’t at all embarrassed to admit that they’ll need to wipe the drool when Creed III hits theaters.

I can’t wait to drool at Michael B Jordan in the new creed 😭 idk what it is but he be so sexy in that role — AJ (@honeyy_kissed) October 17, 2022

Is it too early to call this an early Emmy nominee for this very idea?

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan sweaty and fighting each other needs to win an Emmy — The Trickster (@tricksukee) October 17, 2022

Is there an application process, or do we just show up? Let us know.

I’m sorry, Michael B Jordan AND Jonathan Majors on the same big screen?!…can I offer my uterus up now oooorrrrrr… #Creed3 pic.twitter.com/wLfLLFV7Gd — Mrs. Tengen Uzui 😈♏️😜 (@jazzy_b_lovely) October 17, 2022

We’ve done the research, and we can confirm — this will never change.

Michael B. Jordan is so fine, I don’t think that will ever change. — hingle mccringleberry (@kaytaythepartay) October 17, 2022

The movie will be a wild success, perfection at its finest — just a total chef kiss.

Jonathan Majors and Michael B Jordan???? I already know this is going to be a masterpiece https://t.co/6Pr19UrPnN pic.twitter.com/E4aSTA79En — Ashley Pereira (@Aereira_) October 17, 2022

We’ll leave you with perhaps the most relatable gif and the very idea that has fans running to find water. We’re not coming out of this movie the same way we went into it.

Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors in the sameeeee movvvieeeeeeee 😭😭😭😭😭😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/9aiooIKdDE — a salt rifle (@CasiaSade) October 17, 2022

Creed III hits theaters on March 3, 2023 — and you’ll want to bring enough water and tissues to ensure survival during the duration of this one.