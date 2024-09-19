The Wisconsin apple orchard incident, explained

A school field trip at a Wisconsin apple orchard on Wednesday turned tragic when a wagon overturned, injuring at least 18 children and adults. All those involved were treated at local hospitals, some with serious and life-threatening injuries. Most children and adults in the wagon were not seriously hurt.

According to The Guardian, elementary-aged school children were at the apple orchard that day near Eau Claire, WI. Local authorities say two tractors were pulling wagons carrying adults and children when one of the wagons rolled over, going downhill. First responders, including a helicopter, arrived at the scene as local hospitals initiated a mass casualty protocol. No fatalities have been reported at time of writing.

According to Minneapolis-St. Paul news outlet KMSP, three people were airlifted to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, five were transported with serious injuries, and nine more were transported to local hospitals by ambulance. More students and adults, including parents and chaperones, may have arrived at the hospital in private vehicles. Children not in the wagon were later reunited with their parents and guardians.

Some sources report as many as 25 people were hurt in the accident, and at this writing, there were no updates on the status of their injuries. Authorities did not confirm how many people treated at local hospitals were children.

The drone controversy

A school field trip on Wednesday turned into a scary situation for some families in the Chippewa Valley.



An unnamed Wisconsin news outlet reportedly flew a drone over the apple orchard after the accident and captured footage of the children and adults as they were treated, and as some injured in the accident were loaded onto the rescue helicopter.

Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said he was infuriated by the drone in such a critical and sensitive situation. “In critical incidents such as these,” Hakes told the press, “the media needs to work together with law enforcement and first responders to ensure sensitivity in reporting and the safety of all involved.”

The students were from St. Mark Lutheran Church & School in Eau Claire. “At this time, we are trusting the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department as their members were at the scene,” St. Mark’s Principal Peter Micheel said in a statement. “At this point, we are focusing on reuniting the children with their caregivers. Whenever we face a challenging time, we commit everything to the Lord’s care and trust his guiding hand.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation

Authorities also said the cause of the apple orchard crash was under investigation, but early on, there was no apparent negligence or malicious intent. Sheriff Hakes said the children involved were scared but brave and resilient in the face of such a scary incident. “Everybody was on high alert, everyone was professional and did a great job of treating the patients and getting the job done,” Chippewa Fire District Deputy Chief Cory Jeffers added.

The Wisconsin apple orchard accident happened the same day a school bus rear-ended two vehicles in Menomonie, WI, about 24 miles from Eau Claire. One driver in a car received minor injuries. No students were hurt, and the cause of the crash was under investigation, CBS News reported. On Monday, eight students were injured, some seriously, in another school bus accident near Fredonia, WI. “Let’s protect our young people,” one Wisconsin resident wrote on social media of the apple orchard and school bus accidents.

