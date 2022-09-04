These movies were so bad, fans walked out before the credits rolled

Considering the cost of a movie ticket these days, it takes a lot for audiences to walk out of the theater before the credits roll. Sometimes, you just can’t stomach one more second.

Sure, you drove to the theater, you paid your money for a ticket, and you probably bought overpriced concessions on your way in. While your first instinct is to get your money’s worth, there are some movies that are so bad you can’t handle another minute. You’ll never get that money back, but at least you didn’t have to suffer through the ending.

For me, it was Sin City. I am a huge comic book fan, and I appreciate a good R-rated comic adaptation. This wasn’t it. R-rated? Yes. Good? Far from it. By the time the film rolled into its second half, I couldn’t take anymore. Coming from someone who managed to finish both Batman & Robin and Spider-Man 3, that speaks volumes.

I’m not alone as Reddit users were happy to share their bad movie experiences, many of which prompted a full walk out.

TonyClifton123, who posted the original question, kicked things off with his picks. “I haven’t walked out of [any] can think of off hand but the ones I wish I would have are Ang Lee’s Hulk, Click, Miami Vice, and Meet the Spartans,” he wrote.

Anyone who sat through Holmes & Watson will understand why this 2018 Will Ferrell movie received the most votes on the thread. Jamboman_ coined an old joke that summarized the feelings of many users. “I was watching it on a plane,” he wrote, “and I walked out.”

Another top contender was 50 Shades of Grey, a movie franchise that disappointed audiences more with each ill-advised entry.