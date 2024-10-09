‘They could never make me like you’: Liam Payne’s ex-girlfriend spills the tea on his eye-opening ‘Baby Reindeer’ behavior

There was a time when fans shipped former One Direction star Liam Payne’s relationship with Maya Henry, but that time is well and truly over! The couple first started dating in 2018, and although their relationship had apparent ups and downs, they got engaged in August 2020. In 2021, they broke up but tried their best to iron out their differences and reconnected later that year.

However, their relationship came to an end (for good this time) in early 2022. So, presumably, all contact ceased, right? Well, no! Henry has made some shocking allegations about Payne and how he started to engage in scary behavior after their breakup.

Of course, not everyone believed her, and her story was pulled apart by people who felt she shouldn’t still be speaking about her ex-partner. She decided to address comments like “she needs to keep his name out of his mouth” and “they broke up years ago,” in a TikTok post earlier this week.

Maya Henry sets her record straight on what goes on behind closed doors

Henry questioned why fans thought it was OK for the “Teardrops” singer to address their relationship in a podcast, but that she wasn’t allowed to react. People also call her the “obsessed” one when she claims this is inaccurate. “Y’all don’t even know what happens behind closed doors or in private,” she said, looking directly into the camera. “Ever since we broke up, he messages me … blow up my phone … from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it’s going to come from.”

She continued, “He will create new iCloud accounts to message me … also will email me, and he does this when he gets his ‘phone taken away.’” Henry also claims that Payne contacts her mother and her friends (she even claims he tried to hook up with her friends while they were still in a relationship). “Is that normal behavior to you?” she questioned.

But perhaps the creepiest statement of all is Henry’s revelation that Payne had previously confessed to her that he “preys on One Direction fans because they will always be loyal to him and won’t tell on him.” Yikes!

For those claiming that Henry is speaking out because she needs money, she says this could not be further from the truth, and she has never wanted or needed the musician’s cash. Diehard One Direction fans are not doing Payne any favors by supporting him despite his alleged actions. “When you constantly enable someone, they’re never going to realize what they’ve done is bad,” she says. “Or they do realize, but they know that they can get away with it, which is what has happened to him for so many damn years. Everything gets swept under the rug; everything gets hidden for him.”

The comment section of Henry’s post has been filled with messages from fans eager to share their thoughts, and many people have turned their backs on Payne. “Liam payne they could never make me like you,” a comment reads. “We are literally witnessing a moment in history,” another shared.

Despite what Henry said, some people have come to Payne’s defense, including the comment: “No one will make me hate u Liam Payne.” People have reacted to comments from fans still showing their support by informing them that they don’t know Payne and “they act like he is an actual baby who needs someone to defend him.”

