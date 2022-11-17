Thirsty ‘Wakanda Forever’ enthusiasts outraged that Namor’s ‘trident’ was downsized by VFX team

If something about the recent MCU blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left you feeling thirsty, you’re not alone. Before anyone jumps to conclusions, it wasn’t the underwater paradise that left fans dreaming of cooling down with a lovely refreshment; it was the leader of its people: Namor.

Yes, we know he was the villain of this story; but fans couldn’t help their attraction to him. Maybe it was the washboard abs or the striking jawline; it could have been his beautiful eyes or those muscular shoulders; in fact: it was probably all of that put together.

Some thirsty Marvel fans have recently happened upon information that has made them feel like they were cheated out of something else enthralling about the character, and it’s a bit more X-rated. A side-by-side comparison of Namor in action shows that it appears a specific part of his body was edited when the film made its big screen debut.

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HC — soup ☆ ☻ !! loves libras (real) (@belovasoup) November 15, 2022

The difference in the magnitude of the situation makes fans feel utterly disappointed that his physique was changed. This fan even used a film quote to share their heartache.

THEY TOOK EVERYTHING FROM ME 💔💔 — liz !! (@thechaoshex) November 16, 2022

Of course, this fan is asking the important questions, like — where did it go, and how do we get it back?

Some fans knew something was amiss throughout the entire movie.

During the movie I kept thinking WHERE IS HIS PACKAGE, cause I knew a man who looks like that had to have a decent one. I wanted that distraction bad — Ry (@freerangetiddys) November 16, 2022

We’re going to let this video speak for itself, but just know — they’re not wrong.

Need him pic.twitter.com/PQyduIMaVB — Buffalo Appa Bites 🍗 (@woahismetoo) November 16, 2022

If you saw someone walking down the street licking their phone today, you’ve figured out why.

pic.twitter.com/wZsOqmhAFQ — Jota in the Universe of Madness (@frikijota) November 16, 2022

Other Marvel fans pointed out that this instance of appendage erasing isn’t the first time Marvel has robbed fans of something to feast their eyes upon.

Tom Hiddleston got the same thing happen to him in the first Thor, which is why in the other movies with him, he has that flap on his outfits…😳 — Syd (@TheSydney) November 16, 2022

All in all, Marvel fans certainly are eagle-eyed, and we’re grateful for it. With a film as emotional as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it sure would have been nice to have a bit of a distraction in the form of, well, Namor looking like a whole meal. Forgive us; we’re just being honest.

You can see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters now.