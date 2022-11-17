Thirsty ‘Wakanda Forever’ enthusiasts outraged that Namor’s ‘trident’ was downsized by VFX team
If something about the recent MCU blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever left you feeling thirsty, you’re not alone. Before anyone jumps to conclusions, it wasn’t the underwater paradise that left fans dreaming of cooling down with a lovely refreshment; it was the leader of its people: Namor.
Yes, we know he was the villain of this story; but fans couldn’t help their attraction to him. Maybe it was the washboard abs or the striking jawline; it could have been his beautiful eyes or those muscular shoulders; in fact: it was probably all of that put together.
Some thirsty Marvel fans have recently happened upon information that has made them feel like they were cheated out of something else enthralling about the character, and it’s a bit more X-rated. A side-by-side comparison of Namor in action shows that it appears a specific part of his body was edited when the film made its big screen debut.
The difference in the magnitude of the situation makes fans feel utterly disappointed that his physique was changed. This fan even used a film quote to share their heartache.
Of course, this fan is asking the important questions, like — where did it go, and how do we get it back?
Some fans knew something was amiss throughout the entire movie.
We’re going to let this video speak for itself, but just know — they’re not wrong.
If you saw someone walking down the street licking their phone today, you’ve figured out why.
Other Marvel fans pointed out that this instance of appendage erasing isn’t the first time Marvel has robbed fans of something to feast their eyes upon.
All in all, Marvel fans certainly are eagle-eyed, and we’re grateful for it. With a film as emotional as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it sure would have been nice to have a bit of a distraction in the form of, well, Namor looking like a whole meal. Forgive us; we’re just being honest.
You can see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters now.