This ‘Doctor Strange 2’ star wants his own Disney Plus series

With Doctor Strange becoming one of the most beloved members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the franchise’s recurring stars has called for their own spin-off series on Disney Plus.

Benedict Wong — who plays the character Wong in the Marvel universe — recently gave Amon Warmann his elevator pitch on the Fade to Black podcast.

“We could go anywhere,” Wong said. “So far, we always have Wong go through a portal and we don’t know what happened for the last 5 years so maybe there’s a [story] in it. Yeah, like a 5-year series. And some, they [Marvel Studios] do it so well.”

Wong added that Ned from the Spider-Man, played by Jacob Batalon, could also be involved. “I’d quite like the idea of the sorcerer and the apprentice with Ned as my apprentice. Obviously, he’s got a few of the old portal skills.” While a great idea, it could be complicated to have the character Ned join because Sony Pictures owns the rights to the character.

Audiences were first introduced to Wong in the first Doctor Strange film, with Strange meeting Wong while studying to fix his hands. After becoming a mentor to Strange, Wong later becomes the Sorcerer Supreme when Strange vanishes.

Wong reappears in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to warn Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) that the rings are sending out a signal to an unknown source. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Wong warns Strange against the fateful spell.

But will Wong will get his own series? Wong joked that it’ll only be possible with the help of fans. “I’ll just have to wait for the Wong-tourage to kind of make the placards, they’re rioting in the streets now,” the actor said.

“Hey, what do we say? It would be wonderful, wouldn’t it? I’d certainly be up for it, definitely.”