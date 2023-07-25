‘This is hands down how to do it’: The cat method gets seal of approval from human language teachers

Learning another language is hard, luckily one woman on TikTok has found the ultimate method of teaching Spanish to her husband and it involves a spray bottle.

The viral TikTok features the woman behind the camera asking her husband questions in Spanish with the requirement being “Spanish answers only,” she’s also pointing a spray bottle filled with water at his face. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out what happens if the answer is wrong or not given in Spanish, it’s an experience cats are very used to when they’re being trained.

The funny viral video has viewers cracking up with the reactions to the questions and the consistent wrong answers making for a pretty hilarious TikTok. It currently has over 316k likes and is actually the second part for what will hopefully be a long running saga where by the end the husband is fluent in Spanish. Viewers also praised the comedy in the video as well as the method behind the madness.

“Ayo..i need this..cuz this the only way I’ll ever actually get it. Spanish is hard lol”

“Lol I’d low key love this learning a new language under pressure”

“Him blurting out the answers in English and STILL wrong is cracking me up”

The TikToker’s method would put Duolingo to shame, but sometimes you just gotta bust out some good old negative conditioning to get the job done. That being said, the method seems to be slow in obtaining results as he was only able to answer one of the questions correctly with the other times all ending with him being sprayed in the face.