This meme proving which 4 ‘Wizard of Oz’ characters Donald Trump embodies has ruined the movie and honestly, my life

The Wizard of Oz is a classic movie, we’ve all seen it and we know all the characters. But have you ever wondered who Donald Trump would be if he were to inhabit the land of Oz? Hint, it’s not the Wicked Witch, (although I’m sure many would pay to throw a bucket of water over him).

Someone on X (formerly Twitter) has gone and made a meme to show the four characters who they think the former president would be and I have to say, they do make a pretty good point with each of them.

It’s the photoshopped Trump faces that do it for me, I fear whenever I watch The Wizard of Oz again all I’ll be able to see is that man’s face on everything. So thanks, thanks to whoever made this meme, for ruining a childhood favorite and my life in general — okay, maybe I didn’t mean that last part, (I know it’s me that’s ruining my own life). Maybe they’ll sneak a Trump cameo into the remake.

The only difference between the characters in the film and Donald Trump is that the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man, and the Scarecrow learn they had those things all along, whereas I don’t think Trump is actually capable of learning, and he most definitely did not have heart, courage, and brains from the start. Although, he does have something those characters don’t: a criminal conviction.

I would say likening him to the Wizard is the most accurate comparison, as Trump really is great at tricking people into believing in him. That being said, I’d like to throw in another character that I think Trump embodies and that is the winged monkeys. Why? Because they’re evil and they scared me as a child, and Donald Trump is also evil and he scares me as an adult.

