‘This was a magical journey’: Anti-feminist invents fake charity, so hero woman buys the domain and delivers the perfect comeuppance

Perfection, no notes.
Jensen Bird
Jensen Bird
|
Published: Jun 5, 2024 09:23 am

At this point Lily Kate’s “I’m not a feminist” video seems to have more stitches than it does views.

Surely you’ve seen it. Last December, Lily Kate took to the internet to explain all of the things she can do because she’s not subscribed to feminism. The list includes cooking, wearing dresses, not hating children, and feeling unthreatened by men.

Naturally, the internet had a field day with Lily Kate’s far-right ideology, stitching, commenting, meming, and interacting with the video in a group effort to taunt and disprove her. After going strong for several months, these videos seemed to have died down.

That is until one TikTok creator revealed that she’s been playing the long game. When Suzanne Lambert saw the controversial video she took an interest in Lily Kate, taking the time to look into the girl’s social media and biographies. She saw that Lily Kate had a bio listed on Turning Point USA the conservative non-profit which pushes far-right politics on high school and college students.

@itssuzannelambert

I’m a feminist…sorry they took your bio down tho gf!! #greenscreen #feminist

♬ original sound – suzanne❤️‍🔥

Suzanne noticed that Lily Kate’s bio not only includes a mention of the 600 thousand followers that she doesn’t seem to have and a link to her self-started ministry called Live Freely Ministries. Curiously, the link to LiveFreelyMinistries.com didn’t lead to an existing website, and when Suzanne investigated she couldn’t find Lily Kate’s ministry anywhere else either.

Coincidentally and completely separately, Suzanne decided to buy the domain names LiveFreelyMinistries.com, LiveFreelyMinistries.Org, and LiveFreelyMinistries.store for her own endeavors: questionable memes and dog pictures. Ministries that Lily Kate continued to claim and endorse in her Turning Point biography until it was taken down.

The internet is obsessed with Suzanne’s dedication to enacting revenge on Lily Kate and her controversial if not extremely harmful views. Feminist icon Julia Fox herself commented commending Suzanne for her game. Viewers agree that her actions were hilarious and classy, even comparing her to John Oliver’s levels of commitment to the bit.

@itssuzannelambert

Replying to @samantha_watson_ #greenscreen no gatekeeping this summer 🙅‍♀️🙅‍♀️ love you forever @loréal paris usa #haircare #hair

♬ original sound – suzanne❤️‍🔥

After insulting Lily Kate’s chunky highlights, she even took the opportunity to revel in her own hair compliments and make a tutorial video about her favorite hair products. This isn’t Suzanne’s first time reading anti-feminists to filth. When Harrison Butker made some ultra-conservative remarks during his commencement speech, she took the opportunity to showcase her man who is the exact opposite of everything that Butker is.

If the hundreds of comments and stitches haven’t taught Lily Kate her lesson on the perils of spewing nonsense on the internet, maybe Suzanne’s longstanding, financially involved, petty, hilarious, and classy revenge will.

At the very least she’ll be in for a treat if she ever actually starts that ministry.

Jensen Bird
Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.