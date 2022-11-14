This ‘Yellowstone’ character’s return is striking fear in the hearts of viewers

With the premiere of Yellowstone’s highly anticipated fifth season came the resurgence of characters from the past and the addition of powerhouses necessary to tell the continuing storyline.

One of those players isn’t on team Dutton; she’s a character we didn’t see in season four, but we felt it when she did grace our screens last.

Q’orianka Kilcher plays Yellowstone’s Angela Blue Thunder, and she’s always been a character vocal about her distaste for John Dutton. In fact, there’s seemingly no one on the planet that she loathes more.

So when she’s speaking to Chief Thomas Rainwater and Mo as John Dutton appears on television as Governor of Montana, she has words for him that remind viewers of her earlier warning. She knew that John could be trouble for them, despite Rainwater letting her know that he was playing a specific type of hand in their long-running card game. Blue Thunder wasn’t buying it then, and she’s not buying it now.

“You had a chance to be rid of him, you did nothing and he grew stronger. It’s the slave rules for you now and it’s all your fault.”

All your fault is a heaviness Rainwater wasn’t ready to carry, and he turns to Mo and says they’ve got to watch out for “that one.” As powerful as she is, she’s not yet tapped in on the healthiest ways to manage her hurt and anger, making her a type of danger she’s not yet familiarized herself with.

Of course, Mo and Rainwater will keep an eye on the situation, but their eyes can’t be peeled 24/7. There will be moments when they cannot figure out her next move, and that’s likely when she’ll strike the hottest. We’ve just got to cross our fingers and hope that John Dutton is strong enough to take the heat.

Yellowstone continues airing new episodes of season five on Sunday nights on Paramount.