New promo materials for Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder have appeared, showing a powerful Jane Foster in her superhero costume wielding the mighty hammer Mjolnir. The new banner has Jane Foster and Thor jumping into the frame, battle-ready and crackling with lightning. Marvel announced some time ago that Natalie Portman would return for Thor 4 after she disappeared following Thor: The Dark World, but she won’t just be our hero’s love interest; oh no, she is getting powered up to take on the mantle of Mighty Thor.

Image via Marvel Studios

We don’t yet know how Jane will reappear in Thor’s life after she seemed to have dumped him (will we find out what happened there?) or how she will gain her powers. We also aren’t sure how Mjolnir comes back after, we assume, Captain America returned it to its rightful time at the end of Avengers: Endgame. This Mjolnir, though, looks to be cracked, just as we saw Hela blast it apart in Thor: Ragnarok, leading us to believe that somehow Mjolnir has been put back together. The combination of Thor wielding Stormbreaker and Foster with Mjolnir is a striking image, and fans will no doubt be looking forward to seeing them team up.

Despite the film being due to release in July, there has been very little promotional material for Thor: Love and Thunder. In fact, the lack of a trailer is something of a new record for Marvel as this is the closest they have come to a release date without having dropped one. It would seem the studio is focusing heavily on marketing for Doctor Strange 2 and its current Disney+ series Moonknight, leaving fans waiting for more visuals surrounding the God of Thunder’s next outing.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release in theatres on July 8.