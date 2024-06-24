‘Those questions are ILLEGAL’: Woman’s interview for dream job leaves her in tears after she’s asked a series of bizarre and inappropriate questions

Interviews can be a stressful affair at the best of times, especially if the job you’re going for is something you’ve always dreamed of doing. But for one woman on TikTok, her dream job opportunity turned into a nightmare after the interviewer started acting all kinds of weird.

Earlier this month TikTok user @italianstallionn69 AKA Iz posted a video expressing her excitement for an interview she had the next day. She called upon the viewers to pray to whatever deity they believed in to help her manifest the positive vibes she needed to help her out, “do whatever it is you need to do, because I have my dream job interview tomorrow.” She can barely contain her excitement and the comments were filled with people sending good energy and words of encouragement while Iz did everything she could to psych herself up, “it’s gonna happen, I’m gonna get it.”

Fast forward to the next day and Iz would stitch her own video and it’s immediately apparent that things did not go according to plan. Tear streaks are visible on her face and although she says that she was asked back next week by the employer she’s now doubting whether she really wants the job after the interviewer’s frankly deranged behavior.

Unfortunately, interviewers asking women offensive or inappropriate questions is not really an uncommon phenomenon. According to her, the guy in charge of the interview immediately came at her with some bizarre and “unprofessional” behavior, noting that she was wearing make-up before moving two inches from her face and staring straight at her. Already that’s incredibly unsettling and creepy but it gets worse. He also started asking questions about her trauma and family before making broad assumptions about her personal life based on absolutely nothing.

Not done with being a total creep he then asks her if she’s married, which is actually illegal to ask someone in an interview. According to an article from Investopedia, questions such as that could potentially be used to discriminate against a candidate as it could be seen as something that could negatively affect one’s work.

What was the purpose of all these weird questions?

Iz reveals that the job would involve working at a clinic so it’s difficult to see how these questions are relevant to what she would be doing at all. She speculates that it could be intentional as she would be working with clients with mental issues so she could be thrust into uncomfortable situations but that doesn’t excuse the interviewer’s behavior.

Amazingly, despite it all, she’s able to maintain her composure and continue smiling during the whole thing, only breaking down after she gets back to her car. Fair play to her though, I would have probably ran out of there after the first weird question. Of course, the whole thing has left Iz with a bunch of questions as well as being conflicted about her dream job opportunity being ruined by a bad interview which wasn’t even her fault.

The comment section was equally as puzzled by the guy’s odd interview technique. There was plenty of speculation about what it all could have meant – one comment jokingly suggested she had been on an episode of Impractical Jokers, while another said it sounded like a secret Scientology interview. Many also asked her to reveal the name of the company, but despite wanting to she can’t disclose it as that would lead to repercussions on her.

The more we learn the worse it gets

Iz did provide us with a part 2 however, in the video she gives a bit more context. She reveals that it was actually a field placement opportunity for college students, which makes it so much worse. Although she has lodged a complaint with her college and is taking action which is great she claims it might be difficult – they can’t go down the discrimination route as he technically asked her back. Speaking of which, she also confirmed that she wasn’t going back next week which is a relief, “I don’t want anything to do with this guy ever again.”

In the video she also reveals that this guy owns the company and is a licensed mental health care professional – how does this just keep on getting worse and worse? Is this guy Hannibal Lecter? Imagine him being your therapist! Because of this, Iz has decided to do everything she can to expose the guy and his business, “I will be reaching out to the powers above in my state […] the fact that he administers these drugs and stays in rooms with people that are vulnerable is also very scary.”

Frustratingly the fight isn’t going so well as Iz shared a recording of a conversation with her field instructor in which he defended the man claiming he was neurodivergent.

It’s another example of a woman’s voice being ignored in favor of a man. Iz has asked TikTok for advice on how to proceed so hopefully she continues to do what she can, but it will certainly be an uphill struggle.

