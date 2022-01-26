TikToker ruins Wordle by revealing future answers in site code

If you’ve opened Twitter this month, you’ve likely been introduced to Wordle, the popular word guessing game with a visually distinctive and easily shareable score result. However, if you’re looking to ruin the game for yourself and your friends, one TikTok user has found a way to let you win every game.

A few days ago, TikTok user caseyjohnsonwv posted a video explaining how to cheat at Wordle. In this video, caseyjohnsonwv explains that he used the knowledge he has acquired as a full stack web developer to work out how to cheat at the popular word game. He details how you can find the solution to the current puzzle by going into your web browser’s developer tools.

This video quickly became popular, racking up over three thousand views. However, on January 24th, caseyjohnsonwv posted another video that took this a step further, letting you find every Wordle solution there has been and will ever be.

The video starts with caseyjohnsonwv explaining how he planned to make a Python bot that “would email the Wordle solution to my enemies at midnight.” However, this bot was trickier to create than caseyjohnsonwv thought. So, caseyjohnsonwv asked, “what if we could just steal the answer from the server?”

While looking through the Javascript code for the game, caseyjohnsonwv found two lists of words. The first list contains every single valid guess the game recognizes. The second list features every “Wordle solution there has ever been or ever will be.” This video quickly went viral, racking up over 200,000 views and getting reposted on various social media sites.

On the 25th, caseyjohnsonwv used this newfound information to create another video. In this video, caseyjohnsonwv uses the list of acceptable words to work out the best Wordle openings that will allow you to solve the puzzle efficiently and legitimately.

These videos present a fascinating look at how Wordle works, allowing everyone to look under the hood and realize how elegantly coded the viral game is. They also give those social media users who are fed up with Wordle the chance to ruin all of their friends’ fun.