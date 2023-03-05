To aliens reading this, Keanu Reeves has the perfect welcome plan for your future vacation on Earth

If aliens ever did decide to grace us with their presence, it would be nice to have someone meet them that was pretty calm, laid back and loved by pretty much everyone universally. That person? Hopefully Keanu Reeves. Reeves himself commented on this in a recent AMA for Reddit.

During a Q and A that ran the gamut from his taste in chicken wings to how he feels about AI, the John Wick star was asked about extraterrestrials and whether he would handle the mantle of being the person to greet them.

“If aliens came to Earth, would you accept the responsibility of being the first to contact them?” someone asked him.

Here’s what he said: “Heck yea. How’s it going? How was your trip? You hungry? Want anything to drink?”

Can we just take a moment to admire how the answer comes off so cleanly and just so absolutely Keanu? Of course, people are here for it.

“All in favor of [nominating] Keanu as the first human to greet alien life?” one commenter asked. “We dont need a vote. This is and always was a given,” someone else replied.

Others pointed out that his skills with a gun would come in handy if things took a turn for the worst.

“I mean, provided the aliens are violent, he could definitely take out at least one before our new overlords inhabit the planet and enslave the rest of us.”

This sparked a pretty good comment about what the aliens would do if Reeves did what Reeves does in the movies.

“Hey boss, that unarmed guy tried to offer us food and water before we attacked him, he killed 4 of our men with an assortment of fruit and a wicker basket. Do we really want to mess with these people?”

Seeing that a lot of people, including prolific director Steven Spielberg, believe that there’s a lot our government isn’t telling us about the whole UFO thing, we might need him to pull a John Wick after all.