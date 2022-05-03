'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey Dies At Age 16

Former children’s beauty pageant contestant Kailia Posey, who appeared on the TLC reality series Toddlers & Tiaras on seasons four through seven, died this week. Posey’s mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, confirmed the news in a brief, yet heartfelt Facebook post late Monday.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone,” wrote the teen’s mother. “Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

Posey’s cause of death is unclear, however, The Sun is reporting an incident in Las Vegas, where Kailia and her family live.

Just says before revealing that her daughter had passed away, Posey Gatterman shared that Kailia had just attended her first prom over the weekend. “Well the dress didn’t come in and the earrings didn’t. So we found a dress ASAP,” she explained on April 30. “We make it work. Prom 2022 for Kailia and friends.”

Although there were likewise no clues to be gleaned from Kailia’s Instagram account, a friend named Biancha who was tagged in her final post last week wrote a tribute to her “beautiful best friend” early Tuesday.

“I’ll love you forever and ever,” Biancha wrote.

“You were an amazing, beautiful person inside and out. Words cannot explain how painful this is, not only to me but all of the people that love you. From the first day I met you I knew we were going to be best friends. You were such a bright and happy soul. I’m so thankful for you Kailia, you truly brought out the happiest side of me.”

“I love you,” signed off the teen. “I wish I could’ve done something. You are in my prayers. I will miss you forever and always. Rest in paradise Kailia Posey.”