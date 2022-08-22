Toe-tapping Marvel supercut showcases a multiverse of moves

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes; from suburban New York to sub-Saharan Africa, a whole host of superheroes pledge their lives to keep humanity safe. Heroism is a full-time gig, so it’s only natural that world-saving Asgardians, Mutants, and Humans alike need the chance to unwind. In their free time, our Marvel heroes like to dabble in aerobic exercise, so they fish out their dancing shoes and cut a rug to some catchy beats. Some heroes, like Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and Dwayne Johnson’s Groot, are well-known and envied for their killer dance moves, but many more contenders have shown their appreciation for the fine art of music.

Over on Reddit, u/hitchern has compiled clips from Marvel movies and shows across the entire MCU, which they have aptly and fondly named the “Marvel Cinematic Boogieverse.” Many Marvel icons, like Daniel Brühl’s Baron Helmut Zemo, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, Chris Pratt’s Starlord, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan can be seen tearing up the dance floor in small snippets of memorable moments from across Marvel’s extensive repertoire.

James Brown’s “People Get Up And Drive Your Funky Soul” is the tasteful soundtrack to these entertaining clips, showcasing some of the best dance sequences in the MCU. We see plenty of different cultures uniquely “getting down” to the groovy funk and soul track from Brown’s Super Bad Funk Vol. 4 – EP album. In Ms. Marvel, when Kamala attends an Indian wedding, there’s some Bollywood performances such as Bhangra and Garba. Likewise, in Black Panther, we see T’Challa’s sister, Shuri, reenacting a traditional African tribal dance. Then, there’s Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker and Ioan Gruffudd’s Reed Richards. We don’t talk about those dances — if they can even be defined as such.

If Stan Lee were still alive, he would give these amateurs a run for their money. No doubt about it.