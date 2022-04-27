Tom Hiddleston promises a more chaotic Loki in season 2

Tom Hiddleston confirms ‘Loki’ season 2 will have even more chaos and excitement for the character, and the story's far from over.

The first season of Loki wasn’t light on chaotic moments, but Tom Hiddleston believes that season 2 will be even greater.

In an interview with Total Film, Hiddleston explains where the story left off and what’s ahead for the highly-anticipated next season.

“What can I say? It’s very much continuing to excite and challenge me… At the end of Season 1, the story isn’t over. I think that’s really clear. Loki’s almost more unstable, and as turbulent and passionate and chaotic as he’s ever been. And maybe some of that needs resolution. There’s stuff to unpack.” “We made some new, bold choices. Loki goes on a really big, internal journey that felt very new and fresh. And I thought, ‘I would like to explore this kind of story, whether it’s Loki or not. But the fact that it’s Loki is even more interesting.'”

In season 1 of Loki, the titular trickster finds himself plucked from the timeline during the events of the first Avengers movie, post-New York battle. He’s chosen by the mysterious, yet efficient Time Variance Authority (TVA) to hunt down other Variants and prune them to maintain the Sacred Timeline.

Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) is in charge of training Loki, but as one might assume, it proves difficult. He fights against the current at first, uncertain of the role thrust upon him, but he forms something of a friendship with the man, which complicates his motivations as the story continues.

Along his journey, he also meets Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), a Variant of his who’s adamant about uncovering the truth behind the TVA. They learn that the agents actually lived real lives before they were chosen to work there, and through her tenacity, he discovers more about himself.

The series features time travel, multiple versions of Loki (including Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, Classic Loki, and Alligator Loki), and an epic battle with a transtemporal entity known as Alioth. In addition to this, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) is revealed at the end, and the scene is a harbinger of Kang the Conqueror who will soon be making his way to the MCU. Chaotic is definitely a fitting description.

To think that Loki season 2 will top this is a tall order, but it’s evident that Loki still has a lot of growing to do. He learned in season 1 that he’s mostly identified himself by controlling others and hasn’t taken the time to discover who he really is.

At the end of season 1, the Sacred Timeline was broken because of Loki and Sylvie’s actions, and now a new foe threatens their universe, so the trickster will probably have a lot more soul searching to do when he returns.

Loki season 2 is expected to begin production in summer 2022.