Tom Holland got in trouble for repeatedly calling ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ‘brutal’

Tom Holland undoubtedly landed the role of a lifetime when he slipped on the Spidey suit and portrayed the web-slinging sensation. As the roaring success of Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to shatter box-office records and accumulate impressive revenue, Holland revealed the film’s ‘brutal’ nature – which he put down to the several emotional scenes.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 25-year-old actor discussed the movie’s most emotionally-driven scenes, which were made even more emotionally gruelling by long shoot days and the fact that the future of Spider-Man remains to be seen.

It’s funny, I actually got in trouble on the press tour. I got a phone call from some people at the studio, saying, ‘Stop saying the movie is brutal! Stop saying the movie is emotional! It doesn’t sell the movie!’ And I was like, ‘But it is! This is the most emotional superhero movie that’s ever been made.’ And they were like, ‘We want people to understand how fun it is.’ And I was like, ‘It is fun, but it’s also kind of heartbreaking.’ So I had to sort of change track on how I was promoting the movie, but I’m glad I gave at least some people some warning.

Since its release back in December, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become a blockbuster hit, grossing over $1.7 billion worldwide and earning its spot as the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time. The film ultimately brought a plethora of gut-wrenching scenes, including a devastating death and the gut-punch of Tom Holland’s Peter Parker choosing to keep his true identity from his friends and accomplices in the end.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters now.