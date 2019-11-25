Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 And 2 Remakes Rumored To Be In Development

Activision’s beloved Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series could be on course to receive a number of remakes, it seems.

Originally kickstarted back in the late 90s to capitalize on the explosive popularity of skateboarding, the games, endorsed by the eponymous skateboarding star himself, were a mainstay of the original PlayStation and PS2 eras, attracting critical acclaim for their score-based progression and devilishly addictive gameplay. Now, a decade later, fans fondly look back on the franchise for its memorable use of licensed hip-hop and rock music.

Sadly, Activision has been unable to replicate the same level of success enjoyed by earlier installments with more recent releases. 2015’s Pro Skater 5, in particular, is often considered to be one of the worst games of all time due to its rushed development, dated design and bugs.

Thankfully, however, it appears as if fans of the early years are in for a shot of nostalgia in the near future. Check out the details below, provided by prominent industry leaker Sabi on Twitter.

Explanation of what I shared in my server:

An Activision contact told me a week or so ago about how Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 had demos/prototypes remade. They went around internally. I didn't share before as I wasnt sure if they were being remade as full games, or just a test — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) November 24, 2019

As Sabi states, a source close to Activision revealed to them that the publisher has circulated prototypes of the unconfirmed remakes internally, though remains unsure whether the tests were intended to result in full-blown rereleases.

What other reason the company would have to greenlight such a project isn’t entirely clear, though it’s possible that it’s revisiting the original Tony Hawk titles as a means of discerning its best parts for a brand new IP. Considering that the license has since expired and now belongs to Maple Media, such an outcome certainly isn’t farfetched. Ultimately, we’ll just have to wait and see what, if anything, comes of the leak, but we certainly wouldn’t say no to either eventuality.

Tell us, are you a lifelong Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater fan? Feel free to regale us with your stories in the usual place below!