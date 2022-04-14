Watch: Trailer for ‘Inbetween Girl’ teases new teen coming-of-age story

Director Mei Makino’s Inbetween Girl was a hit and was recognized with the Vision Award at 2021’s South by Southwest festival. Now the film has found a distributor and put out a new trailer to mark its May 3 release.

Utopia, which also distributed indie hit Shiva Baby, uploaded the trailer to their YouTube channel yesterday. In the film, Angie Chen (Emma Galbraith) “turns to secret hook-ups with the heartthrob of her private school after her parents’ sudden divorce,” according to a press release. In the roughly two-and-a-half-minute trailer, we see Chen’s father finding someone new and not understanding technology, much to his child’s immense and noticeable frustration.

“I just made an instagram account just to follow her tweets.”

Later, the trailer gets introspective with Galbraith’s character lying down and asking Liam (William Magnuson) if she is driven. He says she seems to be with her art, and Chen wonders if she should work on other things more.

“I just think I should be maybe more driven with different things … life is rough, a lot of the time. Sometimes I really hate myself, but future Angie, I hope wherever you are, whatever you’re doing, that there’s still a part that believes life can be full.”

The movie has been well-received and will be available to watch on Amazon, Apple TV, iTunes, and Altavod May 3. It has been critically well-received, with an 82 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes and RogerEbert.com praised the piece, noting it has a standout directorial approach and Makino approaches each scene with care for something heartfelt.