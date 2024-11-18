Taylor and Travis fans’ mixed reactions as Donna Kelce stars in new Chiefs Hallmark Christmas movie

Donna Kelce has decided to make a cameo in Hallmark’s highly anticipated holiday chick flick, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story — which many people think is based loosely around her son Travis Kelce’s relationship with popstar Taylor Swift — and fans are having mixed reactions about it.

Recommended Videos

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

There’s been a lot of buzz about the movie, which premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Nov. 30. Many people assume the Christmas rom-com is about Travis’s, 35, love story with Swift, 34. However, it’s unclear how much, if any, inspiration was drawn from the highly publicized relationship.

Donna plays the manager of a barbecue restaurant, not the mom of a professional football player, in the movie.

While you may think her cameo ensures a correlation between the two, the storyline doesn’t match up. It’s not about a singer dating a football player.

WATCH: Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story (free trial)

“The only connection to Travis and Taylor is that it’s the Chiefs and Trav’s mom being on it. And yeah, they likely chose the Chiefs for the team because of the Taylor effect but…still definitely not about them. This just feels like capitalizing on the Swifties watching football.” one person commented on a Reddit discussion about the film.

“It’s certainly Hallmark capitalizing on the Swifties but I get the why of it. The Chiefs have won 3 Superbowls, they’re popular and Taylor just made them more popular…. Donna having a cameo is a little strange but she seems to just be having fun with all the attention and I can’t hate her for that,” another person said.

A third person commented, “I’m sure the movie will be very cheesy, but I’m a romantic at heart, and I’m in love with Taylor and Travis’s relationship, so I will watch the h*** out of it.”

Image from Hallmark Channel

The movie is centers around a Chiefs superfan named Alana, played by Hunter King, who’s trying to win a Fan of the Year Award at Christmas. In true Hallmark fashion, Alana falls for the Chiefs’ director of fan engagement, Derrick, played by Tyler Hines, who’s judging the contest.

In addition to Donna, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Jenna Bush Hager, and several notable Chiefs players will make cameos in the movie.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the holiday rom-com.

Where to stream: Peacock

Premiere: Nov. 30, 2024

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Nov. 30 at 8pm EST. Viewers can stream the movie for free with a trial subscription to Peacock.

LIFETIME LOVE STORY

If you’re a Swiftie who’s disappointed that the Hallmark rom-com doesn’t focus on Travis’s relationship with Swift, an upcoming Lifetime movie, Christmas in the Spotlight, appears to be a good doppelganger for the couple’s romance.

Christmas in the Spotlight, which premieres on Lifetime on Saturday. Nov. 23 at 8pm EST, follows a pop star and a football player navigating their newfound romance in the spotlight, and there are several parallels between the NFL player and pop star in this one.

The official synopsis teases that the film follows Bowyn, “a popular musician and celebrity, who despite always singing about love and relationships, hasn’t found Mr. Right yet. Her fame and busy recording schedule make it nearly impossible to date, but when she meets Drew, a pro football player, backstage at her show.” The couple must learn to navigate hectic schedules and people questioning if their feelings are real or a showmance. Sound familiar?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy